Metabolon, Inc.: Metabolon Announces a Quarter Century of Scientific Innovation, Industry Leadership, and Transformative Contributions to Life Science

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, proudly announces its 25th anniversary-a milestone that marks a quarter-century of scientific innovation and transformative contributions to health, wellness, and life sciences through the power of metabolomics.

Founded in 2000, Metabolon pioneered the field of metabolomics by unlocking the potential of small molecules to drive breakthrough discoveries across clinical research, drug development, precision medicine, and beyond. Today, Metabolon is the industry's leading metabolomics service provider with over 25 years of experience delivering high-quality data and actionable insights to researchers worldwide. Metabolon continues to push the boundaries of scientific innovation with integrated bioinformatics tools and ground-breaking metabolomics services - no other metabolomics provider has as many workflow patents as Metabolon.

Why is Metabolon the industry's best-in-class metabolomics service provider?

Extensive Scientific Track Record : Metabolon has contributed to over 4,000 peer-reviewed publications, making Metabolon the most-published metabolomics service provider globally. These scientific publications include high-impact studies across oncology, neuroscience, immunology, cardiometabolic disease, and beyond. Since its founding, Metabolon has completed over 15,000 customer projects and processed more than 1.8 million samples.



Our platform supports the world's leading population health research initiatives, including CLSA (Canadian Longitudinal Study of Aging), EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer) Norfolk Study, FinnGen, Genomics England Ltd., HELIOS (Health for Life in Singapore), IMPACC (ImmunoPhenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort), MVP (Million Veteran Program), TOPMed (Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine), TwinsUK (UK Adult Twin Registry), and others, to drive discoveries with the potential to translate into improved clinical outcomes, health equity, and precision interventions. As the global industry standard, Metabolon's services allow for broad scientific collaboration and support data and research longevity.



Metabolon projects are backed by rigorous QC protocols, ISO 9001:2015 certification, CLIA and CAP certifications, and robust standard operating procedures, ensuring data reproducibility and consistency across thousands of studies globally. No other metabolomics vendor carries as many certifications or quality control measures. Trusted by Leading Organizations: Metabolon serves thousands of clients worldwide, including the majority of the top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions. Metabolon empowers these organizations to shorten development timelines, accelerate pipeline progression, and support evidence-based decisions for clinical asset optimization.

"Reaching our 25th anniversary is a tremendous honor and a testament to the passion and expertise of our global team and partners," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. "From the start, our mission has been to decode the biological language of metabolites to transform science and medicine. We're proud of what we've achieved and excited for what's ahead as we continue shaping the future of health through metabolomics."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With 25 years of experience, 15,000+ client projects, 4,000+ scientific publication references, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

