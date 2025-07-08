Founder Andrew Boni Transitions to Chief Scientist to Drive Product and AI Innovation

Iterable, the AI-powered communication platform, today announced the appointment of Sam Allen as Chief Executive Officer and newest member of the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2025. Allen will lead Iterable's next chapter, with a focus on expanding its enterprise business, deepening its global footprint, amplifying customer impact, and advancing the company's leadership in AI-powered customer engagement.

A seasoned executive and technology visionary, Allen joins Iterable from Salesforce, where he served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Pipeline Officer. During his decade-plus tenure, Allen helped drive tens of billions of dollars in pipeline and led multiple high-growth, global business units. He also held senior operating roles across the organization and played a key role in more than 20 strategic acquisitions.

Iterable also announced that founder and current CEO Andrew Boni will transition to the role of Chief Scientist, where he will focus full-time on advancing Iterable's product and AI roadmap, including its newly announced AI agent, Iterable Nova. In this role, Boni will work closely with Product, Engineering, and strategic customers to accelerate Nova's development and drive long-term product differentiation. He will continue to serve on Iterable's Board of Directors.

"We're at a defining moment in marketing," said Sam Allen. "Iterable's AI is fundamentally reshaping how brands connect with customers, and raising the bar for speed, personalization, and measurable impact. I am honored to lead Iterable through this next chapter of growth and this exciting time of AI innovation."

"This is a strategic investment that I'm very excited about, and one that will dramatically accelerate our ability to execute and innovate for years to come," said Andrew Boni. "Bringing Sam in allows us to move faster operationally and sets Iterable up for long-term success."

"Iterable is entering an exciting new chapter," said Stephanie Buscemi, Iterable board member and CMO of Confluent. "Sam brings the enterprise leadership and scaling expertise needed to propel Iterable's world-class customer communication platform forward. As founder, Boni brings an unmatched product vision. Together, they represent the ideal pairing to guide Iterable through its next horizon of growth."

Today, Iterable powers customer engagement for more than 1,200 brands across 50+ countries worldwide. Following last year's launch of its third international office-an R&D hub in Lisbon-the company continues to grow its global presence and workforce to provide exceptional support and strategic partnership in every region it serves.

Since surpassing $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in early 2024, Iterable has continued to scale, fueled by enterprise momentum, top-tier recognition on G2 and TrustRadius, and increasing demand for AI that delivers both operational efficiency and strategic advantage.

Iterable's leadership evolution comes at a defining moment, as the company accelerates innovation and positions itself and its customer base to lead the next era of AI in marketing.

About Sam Allen

Allen brings over 30 years of leadership experience across software, GTM, strategy, M&A, and operations. He spent more than a decade at Salesforce, most recently as EVP and Chief Pipeline Analytics Officer. His prior roles include Global COO of Tableau, where he drove double-digit profitable growth, and EVP, COO of Salesforce.org. A seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur, Allen has built and scaled multi-billion-dollar business units. His background spans corporate development, global M&A at Salesforce and Cisco, and leadership at venture-backed startups. He began his career with a decade as an Officer of the US Marine Corps, where he served with distinction and was personally decorated. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

About Iterable

Iterable is the AI-powered communication platform that organizations trust to build deeper customer relationships through personalized, real-time engagement. With Iterable, leading brands like Priceline, Fabletics, Nandos, and Blockchain deliver seamless cross-channel experiences by turning data into action and continuously optimizing for maximum impact. Because the future of marketing isn't about sending more campaigns-it's about creating moments that matter. Learn more at www.iterable.com.

