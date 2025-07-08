Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Family and Community: Focusing on What Matters at the Jackson, Tennessee Dixie Tableware Site

JACKSON, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / As the first products rolled off the line at the Dixie® Tableware manufacturing site in Jackson, one year ago this month, it marked more than a milestone. It was the first new Dixie® greenfield plant build since the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility opened in 1991. And it was the beginning of something bigger for the people of Jackson, a vote of confidence in their city, their workforce, and their future.

Georgia-Pacific selected Jackson because the city has a strong manufacturing footprint, and a highly skilled workforce to support its operations. But the company also noted that Jackson is a wonderful, vibrant community. Leaders at the facility wanted to reflect that spirit - not just in what it makes, but in how it feels for the employees that come into work each day. They turned to local artist and Jackson native Samantha Wood. Her bold, colorful artwork now line the breakroom walls, celebrating everyday moments - the kind Dixie® products are made for - while giving employees and visitors a sense of place and pride.

Watch the video to learn more.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/family-and-community-focusing-on-what-matters-at-the-jackson-tennessee-1046755