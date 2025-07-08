Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an initial, first-pass backpack prospecting drill program at the XP (Xenolith Porphyry) target, located within its 51km2 New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia. This program marks the first-ever drilling at the XP target, which has been the focus of recent geochemical, geophysical, and geological surveys and modelling.

The program tested near-surface expressions of porphyry-style alteration at the N1 showing, including a 50-metre step-out from the original occurrence. The N1 showing was first identified in 2018 and is supported by multiple lines of evidence for a nearby porphyry, including:

a kilometer-scale, zoned polymetallic soil anomaly

a coincident, ring-shaped magnetic low

an underlying chargeability anomaly of 10-20 milliseconds (ms)

Two shallow backpack drill holes were completed, for a combined total depth of 3.4 metres.

Drill highlights:

Porphyry-style alteration observed in core confirms that the N1 showing is situated within a porphyry system.

The presence of pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite hosted in altered xenoliths and vein halos, along with high grade copper grab samples collected from surface, suggests that the system is fertile.

Multiple generations of overprinting potassic, sodic and propylitic alteration indicate a long lived and well developed hydrothermal system.

Assay results and petrographic analyses are pending.





A: Quartz epidote vein with K-spar selvage. B: Chlorite - biotite vein with sericite - pyrite halos, C: Mineralized mafic xenolith

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/257979_figure1.jpg

"These initial holes confirm the presence of porphyry-style alteration and sulphide mineralization in bedrock beneath the N1 showing," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals. "The observations support our interpretation that the area hosts a large, fertile porphyry system and will help guide our next phase of exploration. We believe the system has remained largely undetected due to the presence of significant overburden."

Drillhole Details

NB-BDH25-01

This hole was collared approximately 50 metres northeast of the N1 showing and drilled to a depth of 1.4 metres. Bedrock was confirmed as Pennask granodiorite with minor disseminated sulphides throughout. The hole intersected three steeply dipping chlorite-biotite veins with associated sericite-pyrite halos. One xenolith was encountered, hosting significant visible pyrrhotite-pyrite and trace chalcopyrite.



NB-BDH25-02

This hole was drilled directly behind the N1 showing and reached a depth of 2.0 metres. Two distinct vein styles were observed:

Three quartz-epidote veins with K-feldspar selvages; and

Twelve chlorite-biotite veins.





Figure 21. Interpretive shallow cross section of alteration and mineralization focused along an inferred fluid conduit below the N1 showing. Shallow drilling to date has intercepted sulphide bearing alteration consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/257979_figure2.jpg

Minor disseminated sulphides were present throughout the hole and concentrated near the chlorite-biotite vein zones. Vein density and sulphide content increased with depth, and two subvertical sulphide stringers were also intercepted near the bottom on the hole.

The Company now interprets the N1 showing as a structural offshoot of a larger porphyry system, with hydrothermal alteration likely focused along a nearby inferred fault zone. The N1 showing provides compelling evidence of a porphyry system, and the steeply west-dipping vein orientations support our geophysical interpretation of a larger, deeper mineralized source. All current geochemical and geophysical datasets indicate that the induced polarization (IP) anomaly located directly beneath and west of the N1 showing is the most likely source of the observed copper mineralization.

XP Target History

The XP target was first identified in 2018 with the discovery of a 10-metre-wide outcrop containing chalcopyrite mineralization, returning grab samples of up to 0.67% Cu and 46.11 ppm Ag, with elevated concentrations of Bi, Te, and U. Thin section analyses confirmed pervasive hydrothermal alteration, including secondary biotite and potassium feldspar.

In 2021, an airborne magnetic survey outlined a 1.4 km ring-shaped magnetic low, interpreted as a magnetite destruction zone, a common porphyry signature. This was followed by a 2023 soil geochemical survey, which defined a coincident polymetallic anomaly (Cu, Mo, Ag, Bi). In 2024, an IP survey identified an 800-metre-wide chargeability high (10-20 ms), centered beneath the magnetic low and tapering eastward toward the N1 showing. (Reported in company in News Releases June 20, 2024 and December 5, 2023).

Geological Context

The New Brenda Project is situated in British Columbia's Quenel Terrane porphyry belt, within the prospective Pennask granodiorite. Nearly all porphyry deposits in southern BC are hosted in Late Triassic to Early Jurassic intermediate intrusions, consistent with the XP target's setting. Notable regional analogues include:

Brenda Mine (past-producing, hosted in Pennask granodiorite);

Kodiak Copper's MPD Project (Late Triassic to Early Jurassic dioritic to monzonitic intrusions);

Highland Valley Copper (Guichon Creek Batholith - granodioritic to quartz monzonitic);

New Afton (Iron Mask Batholith, which is dioritic to monzonitic in composition);

Mount Polley, Copper Mountain, Mount Milligan, and Gibraltar are all hosted in similarly aged intermediate intrusive rocks.

The reader is cautioned that geophysical and geochemical anomalies, as well as proximity to other projects, do not guarantee the discovery of a mineral deposit. Further exploration is required to determine the presence of a mineral resource.

Sixtymile Yukon Gold Project - Permitting Update

Flow Metals is pleased to report that the YESAB (Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board) application for the Sixtymile Gold Project has advanced from the Evaluation to Recommendation stage. A final decision is expected by July 16, 2025, after which the Company may proceed with regulatory approvals for Class 3 exploration work.

"Sixtymile remains a high-priority gold project for us," added Scott Sheldon CEO of Flow Metals. "The 9 km thrust fault trend has a long history of placer production and represents strong potential for lode gold discovery in a road-accessible setting."

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on grassroots copper and gold discovery in mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the historic Sixtymile placer district.

Qualified Person

Harley Slade, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Slade is Flow Metals Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's exploration plans, the potential for mineralization at its properties, the interpretation of geological and geophysical results, the timing and outcome of permitting processes, and other future plans, expectations, or objectives of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding: the availability of financing for exploration and development activities; the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; anticipated geological interpretations; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: exploration risks, operating risks, commodity price volatility, market conditions, regulatory and permitting risks, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

