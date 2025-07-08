Marey enables filmmakers and studios to harness commercially safe AI video with unprecedented creative control and directorial precision

Company brings together top scientific AI researchers from DeepMind, Meta and more with Oscar-nominated filmmakers and Hollywood studio veterans

Today, leading AI research company Moonvalley announced general availability of Marey, its foundational AI video model that provides filmmakers, studios, and brands with the first fully licensed AI for professional production. Marey's unprecedented precision controls enable directors to realize expansive visions, execute complex VFX sequences, and maintain complete creative authority throughout their projects. Moonvalley also announced beta access to Voyager, its proprietary platform that unlocks Marey's full capabilities for high-end workflows.

"We built Marey because the industry told us existing AI video tools don't work for serious production," said Naeem Talukdar, Moonvalley CEO and co-founder. "Directors need precise control over every creative decision, plus legal confidence for commercial use. Today we're delivering both, and proving that the most powerful AI comes from partnership with creators, not exploitation of their work."

In an industry grappling with AI's legal implications following recent high-profile lawsuits against AI companies for unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, Moonvalley leveraged breakthrough AI architecture to infuse Marey with a deep understanding of intuitive physics and human emotion using exclusively licensed, high-definition content. Today's launch culminates six months of foundational AI research, including intensive collaboration with filmmakers at Moonvalley's studio Asteria who helped unlock the model's emergent capabilities, alongside three months of alpha testing with external partners. Through this process, teams refined unprecedented control over objects, characters, motion, and scene composition to deliver the accuracy, precision, and directorial control that filmmakers need to enable groundbreaking creative work.

"Traditional AI video often reduces filmmakers to consumers typing prompts into black box systems with little creative control over generations," said Mateusz Malinowski, Moonvalley Chief Scientific Officer and former DeepMind researcher. "With Marey we aim to give directors the same level of control they expect on set. By working directly with filmmakers, we built technology that amplifies and empowers their creative vision rather than replacing it."

Transforming Creative Workflows

Marey represents the first production-grade AI model built to meet the standards of world-class cinematography. Trained entirely on native 1080p video and never on user-generated content, Marey delivers sharper footage up to five seconds at 24 FPS with consistent quality throughout, supporting aspect ratios from widescreen to vertical. Directors gain unprecedented control through features including Trajectory Control for precise object movement, Camera Control for cinematic storytelling, Motion Transfer to adapt performance across scenes, Pose Transfer for nuanced performances, and Inpainting to modify specific elements without regenerating. This transforms AI from a novelty into a professional production tool.

For studios and brands, Marey enables faster iteration on complex sequences while maintaining complete creative authority. For independent filmmakers, it means Hollywood-quality visuals previously reserved for massive budgets.

"Marey isn't just another model-it's a creative unlock," said Hussein Dembel Sow, an independent filmmaker and screenwriter from Senegal. "It gives filmmakers like me the freedom to experiment and innovate without the financial burden or scarcity of production opportunities. What excites me most is not just the technical leap this model represents, but the cultural one. It opens a door to a new kind of cinema-something hybrid, something deeply local yet globally legible."

While Marey transforms filmmaking today, it represents just the beginning of Moonvalley's broader mission: building visual intelligence that understands how the world moves, interacts, and tells stories.

Pricing and Availability

Marey is available through multiple channels:

Direct access: create at www.moonvalley.com/Marey by subscription

Creative tools: through ComfyUI native API nodes workflows

Enterprise: custom models leveraging proprietary IP

Voyager is currently in limited beta at www.moonvalley.com/voyager with access by invitation and waitlist, and broader availability planned for later this summer.

Join leading studios and filmmakers already discovering how licensed AI can enhance their creative workflows at www.moonvalley.com/Marey

About Moonvalley

Moonvalley is an AI research company building next-generation models and tools for creative professionals. A member of the Creative Rights in AI Coalition, the company brings together talent from DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, Disney, DreamWorks and other leading entertainment companies, unified around advancing visual intelligence. Through partnerships with film studios, production companies, and brands, Moonvalley is proving that powerful generative AI can be built while respecting artists' and creators' rights.

