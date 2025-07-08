Driven by €350,000 in Annual Energy Savings, Recla SPA Upgrades to Capstone's C1000S for Lower Emissions and Continued Brand Confidence

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Capstone") (OTCID: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC, announced that IBT Connecting Energies, Capstone's distributor for Italy, has secured another order from Recla SPA, a world-renowned producer of gourmet meat products. Recla has been a long-time Capstone microturbine customer, having originally installed a C1000R microturbine in 2010, which has reliably provided clean and efficient on-site power for over 15 years. The new project will replace the legacy system with a Capstone C1000 Signature Series microturbine. This reinforces Recla's continued commitment to clean energy savings utilizing Capstone's oil-free air bearing and low-emissions combustion technology, all whilst delivering high-grade waste heat that is recycled into useful thermal energy for Recla's operations.

The new Capstone C1000S will continue to provide on-site combined heat and power (CHP), delivering both electricity and saturated steam to the facility's daily process needs. By upgrading to the latest generation Signature series, Recla is not only improving system efficiency and reliability but also lowering its environmental impact in alignment with broader corporate sustainability goals.

"Recla SPA's decision to modernize their on-site power system reinforces our vision to be the premier provider of distributed energy and microgrid solutions," said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. "It also supports our mission to be the first choice when energy matters. This order is a clear example of how we turn customers into long-term partners."

Canino continued, "Recla SPA continues to recognize the value that Capstone's technology and services bring to their operations. It's a testament to the durability, efficiency, and user-friendly design of our systems, further supported by the strength and responsiveness of our global distributor network. Their decision to upgrade to the C1000S system is grounded in tangible business benefits, including more than €350,000 in annual energy savings, lower emissions, and consistently reliable performance. It reflects the trust they've placed in the Capstone brand over the past fifteen years."

Before the original installation of the Capstone C1000R, the area lacked adequate energy infrastructure, where reliable electrical power was not readily available, often leading to disruptions in factory operations.

"Once the C1000R was installed, Recla no longer suffered from blackouts or power failures," said Ilario Vigani, CEO of IBT Connecting Energies. "Beyond reliable performance, the system recovers over 90 percent of the primary energy source, delivering significant energy savings. The proven service and trusted partnership with IBT, and the backing of Capstone, played a key role in Recla's decision to reinvest in Capstone's latest generation technology."

Industrial and food manufacturing facilities across Europe continue to place their trust in Capstone's low-maintenance, low-emission microturbine systems. This latest project underscores the growing demand for distributed energy solutions that enhance operational resilience, lower environmental impact, and help companies meet increasingly stringent sustainability and regulatory standards.

About Capstone Green Energy

For nearly four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been a leader in clean technology, pioneering the use of microturbines to revolutionize how businesses manage their energy needs sustainably. In collaboration with our global network of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,600 units to 88 countries, helping customers significantly reduce their carbon footprints through high-efficiency, on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions.

Our commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future remains steadfast. Today, we offer a comprehensive range of microturbine products, from 65kW systems to multi-megawatt solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers. In addition to our core microturbine technology, Capstone's growing portfolio includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, such as build-own transfer models, PPA's, lease to own and rental solutions, are designed to provide maximum value and energy security.

Capstone's fast, turnkey power rental solutions are designed for customers with limited capital budgets or short-term energy needs. For more information, please contact us at rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

In our pursuit of cutting-edge energy solutions, Capstone has forged strategic partnerships to expand our impact and capabilities. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer advanced technologies that leverage renewable gas and heat recovery solutions-further enhancing the sustainability, efficiency, and reliability of our clients' operations. These integrated offerings reflect our commitment to building a cleaner, more responsible energy future.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter,LinkedIn,Instagram,Facebook,andYouTube

