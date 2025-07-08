Grand Chess Tour Heads to the United States, Wildcard Players Announced for Saint Louis Rapid Blitz and Sinquefield Cup

With characteristic brilliance and unshakable composure, five-time World Champion and World No. 1 Grandmaster (GM) Magnus Carlsen secured yet another milestone in his legendary career, winning the 2025 SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia a Grand Chess Tour (GCT) event with a round to spare.

GM Magnus Carlsen wins SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia.

"What I really like about this event is the format you have a lot of games and you have a lot of time to come back," said Carlsen.

Carlsen's commanding performance earned him 22.5 points across rapid and blitz formats, marking his sixth consecutive Rapid Blitz triumph on the GCT and an astonishing tenth win in just 12 appearances. Carlsen earned $40,000 for his performance.

"SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia was a thrilling event and a fitting celebration of world-class chess in Zagreb," said Michael Khodarkovsky, GCT Executive Director. "Congratulations to Magnus Carlsen on an extraordinary performance and yet another Rapid Blitz title. This year's tournament holds special significance as we mark the 10th anniversary of the Grand Chess Tour, and we're deeply grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and SuperUnited for their continued partnership in making this event such a success."

GM Wesley So from the United States finished in second place, taking home a prize of $30,000, followed by current World Champion GM Gukesh Dommaraju, who took third place and $25,000.

"Congratulations to Magnus Carlsen on his victory at the SuperUnited Rapid Blitz in Zagreb," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Superbet Foundation. "A sincere thank you to all the remarkable players who made these five days truly unforgettable showcasing world-class talent and genuine sportsmanship. As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Grand Chess Tour, we hope this event continues to inspire people of all ages to play chess. The Superbet Foundation is proud to be part of this journey, supporting the growth of the game and the values it represents."

Final results for the 2025 SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia are as follows:

POSITION PLAYER COUNTRY PRIZE MONEY 1 GM Magnus Carlsen NOR $40,000 2 GM Wesley So USA $30,000 3 GM Gukesh Dommaraju IND $25,000 4 GM Alireza Firouzja FRA $17,500 4 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda POL $17,500 6 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov UZB $11,000 7 GM Fabiano Caruana USA $9,500 7 GM Anish Giri IND $9,500 9 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu IND $8,000 10 GM Ivan Saric CRO $7,000

Wildcard Players Named for US Legs of the Grand Chess Tour

This year's historic GCT will wrap up with its final two regular tournaments, both hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club in Saint Louis, Mo. the Chess Capital of America.

Saint Louis Rapid Blitz: August 9-17, 2025 in Saint Louis, MO

The Saint Louis Rapid Blitz will kickoff the events starting on August 9. In the third and final speed chess event, six tour players and four wildcards will fight for a prize fund of $175,000 as the GCT regulars aim to finish at the top of the GCT standings. The format will see nine rounds of Rapid followed by eighteen rounds of Blitz, for a total of 135 games spread across five days.

The four wildcard players include:

GM Leinier Dominguez from the United States

GM Liem Le from Vietnam

GM Sam Shankland from the United States

GM Grigoriy Oparin from the United States

The complete field for the Saint Louis Rapid Blitz includes:

Player Name Highlights Country Role FIDE Standard Rating (July '25) GM Fabiano Caruana Ranked No. 3 in the world, 2023 GCT Champion, Reigning Four-time US Champion USA Full Tour 2784 GM Gukesh Dommaraju Reigning World Champion IND Full Tour 2776 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2021 World Rapid Champion UZB Full Tour 2771 GM Wesley So 2022 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2021 GCT Winner USA Full Tour 2745 GM Levon Aronian 2024 American Cup Winner; Two-time World Cup Champion USA Full Tour 2742 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2023 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2024 GCT 3rd place FRA Full Tour 2736 GM Leinier Dominguez 2008 FIDE World Blitz Champion; 2019 U.S. Championship Runner-up USA Wildcard 2738 GM Liem Le 2013 FIDE World Blitz Champion VIE Wildcard 2729 GM Sam Shankland 2025 American Continental Chess Champion; 2018 US Chess Champion USA Wildcard 2670 GM Grigoriy Oparin FIDE Grand Prix Qualifier, FIDE Grand Swiss 2021 3rd place USA Wildcard 2660

Sinquefield Cup: August 16-29, 2025 in Saint Louis, MO

The last regular season stop and signature event of the GCT circuit, the Sinquefield Cup continues its traditional classical format. Hosted annually by the Saint Louis Chess Club with a $350,000 total prize fund, the strongest tournament on American soil will be the final opportunity for competitors to earn points in the 2025 GCT, aiming to finish in the top four to qualify for the GCT Finals in Brazil. The tournament will feature one wildcard GM Samuel Sevian from the United States.

The complete field for the Sinquefield Cup includes:

Player Name Highlights Country Role FIDE Standard Rating (July '25) GM Fabiano Caruana Ranked No. 3 in the world, 2023 GCT Champion, Reigning Four-time US Champion USA Full Tour 2784 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu 2025 Tata Steel Champion IND Full Tour 2779 GM Gukesh Dommaraju Reigning World Champion IND Full Tour 2776 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2021 World Rapid Champion UZB Full Tour 2771 GM Alireza Firouzja 2022 and 2024 GCT Champion FRA Full Tour 2766 GM Wesley So 2022 GCT Runner-up 2021 GCT Winner USA Full Tour 2745 GM Levon Aronian 2024 American Cup Winner; Two-time World Cup Champion USA Full Tour 2742 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2023 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2024 GCT 3rd place FRA Full Tour 2736 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2021 Fide World Cup Winner POL Full Tour 2725 GM Samuel Sevian 2021 FIDE Grand Swiss 3rd place USA Wildcard 2683

Follow all the chess action in Saint Louis by watching the professional commentary team led by GM Yasser Seirawan on the Saint Louis Chess Club's Youtube and Twitch channels.

GCT Celebrates 10th Anniversary with the Return of the GCT Finals

The tenth annual GCT features the world's best players competing across four countries for a total prize fund of $1.6 million during the 2025 season. The circuit includes the Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland in Warsaw, the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest, the SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia in Zagreb, the Saint Louis Rapid Blitz, and the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis.

The tour will come to a dramatic conclusion during the GCT Finals, set for September 26-October 4, 2025 during its first-ever stop in South America in the vibrant Brazilian City of São Paulo. The top four finishers of the regular season of five tournaments will compete for the purse of additional $350,000 in the knockout matches.

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the Grand Chess Tour and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. All Grand Chess Tour 2024 events will comply with local and regional COVID-19 restrictions. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

Superbet Foundation

The Superbet Foundation, a non-profit organization, is responsible for coordinating the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Superbet Group. Their goal is to support the advancement of health, education, and sports initiatives, with a special emphasis on promoting the game of chess and its myriad benefits within all the communities they serve.

Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures. Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit saintlouischessclub.org.

