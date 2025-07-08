Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company trusted by threat analysts, security leaders and risk teams, today announced the appointment of Geoff Brown as its new Chief Executive Officer. Brown succeeds Kristofer Mansson who retires from the CEO role after 20 years at the helm and assumes the position of Chairman instead.

With a distinguished career spanning intelligence and security across public and private sectors, Geoff Brown brings a deep understanding of technology, product strategy and market dynamics from tactical execution to long-term vision.

Brown most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Arete, a provider of cyber risk management services. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Global Intelligence Platforms at Recorded Future, where he led and managed the deployment of intelligence to government agencies. Brown also has a distinguished career as a cybersecurity and intelligence practitioner, leading the development of the New York City Cyber Command as its Head and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). His experience additionally includes executive cybersecurity roles at JPMorgan Chase and First Data, as well as a staff member on the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (9/11 Commission).

"Geoff brings a rare blend of deep industry expertise and real-world operational experience from both sides of the cyber intelligence market," said Kristofer Mansson, Co-Founder and Chairman, Silobreaker. "Having served as CISO for New York City and held senior cybersecurity leadership roles in the private sector, he understands the challenges our customers face and the solutions they truly need. This dual perspective as both buyer and vendor makes him the ideal person to lead Silobreaker through our next phase of growth. We are truly excited about having him onboard."

Silobreaker supports global organizations in navigating cyber, physical and geopolitical risk by delivering clear, contextual and actionable intelligence. With Brown's leadership, the company is poised to accelerate its mission of making sense of an increasingly complex threat environment and turning insight into impact.

"I'm honored to join Silobreaker at such a pivotal time," said Geoff Brown, CEO, Silobreaker. "Threats are more dynamic and interconnected than ever. Silobreaker's expertise in delivering technology that focuses on cross-domain intelligence needs makes it uniquely positioned to help organizations develop never before seen approaches of moving from uncertainty to understanding. I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact, and to carrying forward Silobreaker's unwavering commitment to support our customers in making smarter, faster decisions."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical, and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximize business value. Learn more here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708434465/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Harry Mottram/Michelle Edge

Eleven Hundred Agency

T: +44 (0)7688 5202

E: silobreaker@elevenhundredagency.com