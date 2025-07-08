Quantexa Adds Microsoft and Morgan Stanley Luminaries to Advisory Board

Steven Guggenheimer and Franck Petitgas bring decades of expertise in AI, enterprise tech, global finance, and public policy to support Quantexa's mission to lead the Decision Intelligence era

LONDON, July 08, 2025, former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, and *Franck Petitgas, former Global Head of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley and current member of the UK House of Lords, to its Advisory Board. These strategic additions reflect Quantexa's intensified focus on expanding its global footprint, advancing its Decision Intelligence Platform innovation, and solidifying its leadership position in helping enterprises in highly regulated industries use data, analytics, and AI to drive better decision-making and improved business outcomes.

These appointments follow Quantexa's $175 million Series F funding round and a growing customer base that has some of the world's leading banks, insurers, telecoms, and forward-thinking government agencies. Guggenheimer and Petitgas's expertise will help the company scale its vision as it drives AI-powered enterprise transformation and supports nations in their quest to bring AI sovereignty within their borders.



Guggenheimer, a 30-year enterprise technology veteran, held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, including Corporate VP of AI & ISV Engagement. He is recognized for building scaled platform strategies, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market engines in cloud and AI. His expertise will be instrumental as Quantexa expands its platform, deepens strategic partnerships, and accelerates commercial growth across key geographies.



Petitgas brings global financial and macro strategy insights. With more than three decades at Morgan Stanley, including serving as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, and subsequently as the adviser on business and investment to the former U. K. Prime Minister, he adds invaluable perspective at the intersection of global finance, regulation, and digital transformation. His experience will support Quantexa's growth with global clients and strategic partners.



Vishal Marria, CEO & Founder, Quantexa, said: "We are adding to our powerhouse Advisory Board to match our category-defining ambitions. Steven and Franck bring extraordinary expertise across technology, finance, and policy. Their guidance will help us further accelerate our mission to become the global standard for trusted decision-making in the AI era."



Steven Guggenheimer said: "Quantexa is tackling one of the most important challenges in AI today-turning siloed data into trusted, contextual insights at scale to drive augmented and automated decisioning. The team has the right vision, platform, and momentum to lead this category, and I'm thrilled to support their journey."



Franck Petitgas added: "Quantexa has developed a world class data and AI driven decision-making platform that helps its clients deliver growth and efficiency. I look forward to helping the company scale its impact internationally with global clients and in the capital markets."



To learn more about Quantexa's Leadership, visit: https://www.quantexa.com/about/leadership/

*Appointment was subject to the standard ACOBA approval process.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risks and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. For more information visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

