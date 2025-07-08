Egon Zehnder, the premier global leadership advisory and executive search firm, today announced the acquisition of The Prince Houston Group, a leading boutique executive search firm based in New York with a strong focus on Asset and Wealth Management.

The Prince Houston Group serves a broad spectrum of outstanding clients across asset and wealth management, family offices, endowments and foundations, hedge funds, private equity funds, and insurance organizations. With a bespoke, high-integrity approach, their expertise will strengthen Egon Zehnder's presence in the U.S. financial services sector.

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to grow organically as well as through carefully selected expansion opportunities that align with our values and long-term vision," said Michael Ensser, the Global Executive Chair of Egon Zehnder. "The Prince Houston Group's depth of expertise in asset and wealth management and its bespoke approach will bolster our Financial Services Practice in the US and around the world."

Through this transaction, Egon Zehnder welcomes a highly specialized team with deep sector knowledge and strong client relationships, while The Prince Houston Group joins a global platform that offers broader reach and impact as well as leadership advisory services.

"Search begins with the excellence of our consultants and a collective, global mindset. The Prince Houston Group embodies both," noted German Herrera, Managing Partner of Egon Zehnder U.S. "We look forward to welcoming The Prince Houston Group team to Egon Zehnder and to the great things we can achieve for our clients and partners together."

"My team and I are thrilled to join Egon Zehnder, a firm I have long admired," said Marylin Prince, Founder and Managing Partner of The Prince Houston Group. "This partnership enables us to expand our reach globally and we are aligned philosophically in how we serve clients. In every respect, this is a perfect fit. We look forward to combining our strengths to better support our clients in the financial services space."

The integration of The Prince Houston Group into Egon Zehnder takes immediate effect, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and teams alike. Hunt Scanlon Ventures represented Egon Zehnder as its buy-side M&A advisor on this transaction.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder helps the top leaders of organizations around the world solve their most strategic and transformative leadership challenges. Our team of 600 consultants across 67 offices in 36 countries bring hands-on industry experience and collaborative spirit to every client to help them discover, develop and transform their current and future leadership.

