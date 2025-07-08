Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
08.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
PrivateJet.com Launches a New Era in On-Demand Luxury Air Travel

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / PrivateJet.com (PrivateJet.com LLC), the leading domain in private aviation, has officially launched. The platform guides users through an advanced on-demand jet charter experience that combines innovative technology with white glove customer service. Founded by a team of experienced and passionate aviators, PrivateJet.com sets a new standard in private aviation by prioritizing safety together with luxury service, customized solutions, and reliable operations.

PrivateJet.com users can access more than 6,000 aircraft spread across 240 models which connect them to over 15,000 airports worldwide.

The website features an easy-to-use on-demand booking system that generates instant flight quotes to give users maximum flexibility during their travel times. Backed by 24/7 customer support, a dedicated aviation advisor provides assistance to travelers for all their flight needs - whether for business, leisure, or complex charter missions.

"Our mission is to redefine the private jet charter experience by merging cutting-edge technology with exceptional personal service," said Michael Loff, Director of Charter Sales at PrivateJet.com. "We don't just move you from point A to B, we elevate every moment of your journey," he added.

Whether for domestic or international travel, the overall goal of PrivateJet.com is to elevate jetsetter's booking experience, every step of the way. The company enhances the on-demand charter experience to allow for flexibility, full control, and customization on each and every flight.

For more information, visit https://privatejet.com/.

Contact: Charter@privatejet.com

SOURCE: Privatejet.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/privatejet.com-launches-a-new-era-in-on-demand-luxury-air-travel-1045751

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
