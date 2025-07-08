Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
08.07.2025
ITR Concession Company LLC: The Indiana Toll Road to Temporarily Close Toll Plazas Overnight

Closures to Affect Mishawaka (EXIT 83), South Bend West (EXIT 72) and Elkhart East (EXIT 96) for Toll Lane Safety Improvements

ELKHART, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is announcing overnight closures at three toll plazas for toll lane safety improvements. The closures will take place in a three-phased approach through the end of September.

Toll Plaza Closure Schedule is as follows:

  • Mishawaka (EXIT 83) on Monday, July 21, through Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. E.T.

  • South Bend West (EXIT 72) on Monday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. E.T.

  • Elkhart East (EXIT 96) on Tuesday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. E.T.

During these closures, access to the plazas will be restricted. Signage will be in place to notify drivers in advance. These upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience and safety on the Indiana Toll Road. The work will take place overnight to minimize disruption and reduce daytime traffic impacts.

Customers are reminded to choose the appropriate payment lane when entering or exiting toll plazas, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and never back up in toll lanes. For a smoother travel experience, please ensure your E-ZPass is active and securely mounted to your windshield. Using the correct lane not only keeps traffic flowing efficiently but also helps prevent unnecessary delays.

For more information on traffic impacts and project updates, please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

Contact Information

ITR Communications Dept. .
Communications Manager
itrcommunications@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

.

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/the-indiana-toll-road-to-temporarily-close-toll-plazas-overnight-1046601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
