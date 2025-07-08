Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
New To The Street: Skip Barber Racing School to Build First-Ever Racing Resort in Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico

NEW YORK, NY AND IXTAPAN DE LA SAL, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Skip Barber Racing School (SBRS), widely regarded as the "gateway to motorsports," has entered into a landmark agreement with the San Roman family and their investment group to develop and operate a full-service racing circuit and karting center in the renowned resort town of Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico.

This visionary initiative marks the debut of SBRS's first-ever Racing Resort-a destination blending high-performance racing instruction, luxury accommodations, and immersive motorsport experiences. The development will be nestled within Gran Reserva, a storied estate known for its world-famous hot springs, championship golf course, and award-winning spa that has hosted global icons from Ava Gardner to Johnny Weissmuller.

"We are thrilled to partner with the San Roman family in what we believe is Latin America's epicenter for motorsports," said Michael Berg, CFO of SBRS. "This site will allow us to serve drivers and sponsors from across Mexico, Latin America, and the globe. Its close proximity to Toluca (30 minutes) and Mexico City International Airport (1.5 hours) makes it a uniquely accessible destination."

Chairman Ricardo San Roman added, "Our resort has long been a retreat for global celebrities. With Skip Barber Racing School as our partner, we now create an entirely new destination category-a luxury motorsports hub. There is simply nothing like it."

This expansion represents both a brand milestone and a cultural inflection point, meeting a surging regional appetite for elite motorsports experiences. The Ixtapan Racing Resort will serve as a hub where premium automotive brands, professional drivers, and motorsports enthusiasts converge.

Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street and Accel Media International, commented:

"As a longtime partner to the Skip Barber Racing School and with our extensive outdoor and national TV media footprint, this opens enormous opportunities to promote experiential motorsports globally. This is the beginning of something extraordinary."

New to The Street is a globally syndicated media powerhouse broadcasting on Fox Business and Bloomberg-with a dominant outdoor media presence and a thriving digital audience. Their YouTube channel, @NewtotheStreetTV, now boasts how recently? approximately 2.9 million subscribers instagram.com+9youtube.com+9instagram.com+9-a testament to their expansive digital influence.

About Skip Barber Racing School:
Founded in 1975, Skip Barber Racing School is the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company. It conducts driving and racing schools, defensive driving programs, and high-performance experiences across the most iconic racetracks in North America.

About New to The Street:
New to The Street is a globally syndicated media platform broadcasting on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and leading digital channels. With over 2.9 million YouTube subscribers, expansive social media, and iconic NYC outdoor billboards, it provides unmatched visibility for growth-stage and blue-chip brands across all sectors.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/skip-barber-racing-school-to-build-first-ever-racing-resort-in-ixtapan-de-la-s-1046763

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
