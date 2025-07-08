CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Investment Mkango and Hypromag Announces First Production from Commercial-Scale Recycled Rare Earth Alloy Production in the UK

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") and HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") have announced first production runs of recycled rare earth alloy from the commercial-scale Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") vessel at Tyseley Energy Park ("TEP") in Birmingham, UK.

This marks the first commercial-scale production of recycled neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) alloy using HPMS technology and represents a significant milestone for all stakeholders involved. The TEP plant is the UK's only sintered rare earth magnet manufacturing facility and is a major step forward for both domestic and global rare earth supply chains.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "We are delighted to see Mkango and HyProMag achieving this significant milestone, and we extend our congratulations to all involved, including the teams at the University of Birmingham and Tyseley Energy Park. This first production of recycled rare earth alloy is a critical step in validating HPMS technology at scale and sends a powerful signal for what is to come in the United States. The successful start-up at Tyseley bodes very well for our HyProMag USA joint venture, as we continue advancing detailed engineering and move toward building a secure, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in North America."

HyProMag USA is a 50:50 joint venture between CoTec and HyProMag (a 100% subsidiary of Maginito Limited, which is 79.4% owned by Mkango and 20.6% by CoTec). The joint venture is currently developing its first integrated rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, targeting commissioning in 2027.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB under the symbols CTH and CTHCF, respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to transforming the global metals and minerals industry through environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions.

With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach:

Investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability, and

Applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential.

By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's model enables low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry - positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

