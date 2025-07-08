Inogen Alliance: How Terra Nexus Applies 'Building With Nature' in Large-Scale GCC Projects

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Nivine Issa, Managing Director, Terra Nexus



As cities and infrastructure rapidly expand across the globe, the need to rethink how we build has never been more urgent. In the UAE and broader GCC region, this urgency is amplified by a unique mix of environmental sensitivity, ambitious development agendas, and climate-related risks. That's where "building with nature" comes in, a concept that is both innovative and deeply rooted in ancient wisdom.

At Terra Nexus, this isn't just a philosophy, it's our practice. As an environmental consultancy firm specializing in infrastructure and the built environment, we help clients align growth with ecological stewardship, delivering real-world solutions that balance environmental priorities with development objectives.

What Does "Building with Nature" Really Mean?

At its core, building with nature means designing infrastructure and urban developments in ways that harmonize with natural systems rather than working against them. It's about making strategic decisions that:

Minimize environmental disruption

Preserve or enhance ecosystems

Build climate resilience into infrastructure

Unlock long-term benefits for both people and the planet

Globally, the construction sector is one of the largest contributors to climate change and resource depletion:

The 2022 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction (UNEP/GlobalABC) highlights that in 2021 , the sector was responsible for over 34% of global energy demand and about 37% of energy- and process-related CO2 emissions.

Climate Action Accelerator reports that the buildings sector (both construction and operation) accounted for 36% of global energy consumption in 2020 , which aligns with the 30-32% range commonly cited

It is responsible for over 50% of raw material extraction worldwide (EU Analysis).

This scale of impact means our industry holds powerful potential for positive change. Read more about Green Building Certification here and the Top Green Building Benefits.

Localizing the Approach: The UAE and GCC Context

Across the Gulf region, massive infrastructure and urban planning projects are reshaping coastlines, deserts, and mountains capes. From NEOM to new waterfront masterplans in the UAE, growth is happening at an unprecedented pace. This makes environmental planning more essential than ever.

At Terra Nexus, we specialize in embedding environmental intelligence early in the development lifecycle. Our projects range from mixed-use mega-developments on thousands of acres to localized upgrades like improving marine water quality in a coastal marina.

Key point: Early involvement is critical. When we are brought into a project during the planning and design phase, we can make the most meaningful impact, steering decisions that avoid sensitive habitats, reduce construction impacts, and improve long-term sustainability outcomes.

Real-World Examples: Building with Nature in Action:

UAE Coastal Development Masterplan

In a confidential but large-scale coastal development in the UAE, Terra Nexus provided ecological mapping and strategic advice on land use. Our goal: identify which areas were suitable for development and which should be preserved due to environmental value.

Results:

Protected kilometers of seagrass beds and coral reefs

Conserved ecologically valuable land from being cleared

Integrated blue-green infrastructure to mitigate flood risk and cool urban microclimates

By applying geospatial analysis and ecological assessments, we helped the project team design a world-class destination with a minimized environmental footprint.

Mountain Hospitality Destination in Saudi Arabia

In a mountainous, forested region of Saudi Arabia, Terra Nexus led the environmental framework for a new hospitality and residential masterplan. Despite its remote location, the project presented ecological challenges: flood-prone zones, erosion risks, and forested areas at risk of being cleared.

Some of the solutions that we implemented on the project included:

Avoiding high-risk areas and integrating erosion protection measures

Creating ecological corridors for wildlife movement and habitat connectivity

Developing a native planting palette tailored to the site's climate and soil

Enhancing forest preservation within the development envelope

This case shows how even complex sites with rugged terrains can benefit from an approach that works with, not against, natural features.

Retrofitting Nature into Existing Projects

While early planning is ideal, building with nature isn't limited to greenfield sites. Even in already-developed areas, upgrades and rehabilitation projects can bring environmental and social value.

For example, we partnered with engineers to improve water circulation in a small UAE marina where stagnation had reduced water quality. With minor engineered interventions, marine health improved, benefiting both environmental quality and overall user experience.

In these retrofit scenarios, phasing and stakeholder coordination are key. Creative thinking, combined with empathy for operational realities, helps deliver win-win outcomes.

Key Benefits of Building with Nature

Whether you're working in the UAE or halfway around the world, here are five compelling reasons to adopt a building with nature strategy:

Lower capital and operational costs - Leveraging natural topography, materials, and systems can reduce the need for expensive earthworks or engineered infrastructure. Enhanced climate resilience - Nature-based designs reduce vulnerability to flooding, erosion, and extreme heat. Improved livability and user experience - Green spaces, natural shade, and biodiversity improve wellbeing for residents and visitors alike. Regulatory readiness - In regions like the UAE and KSA, environmental permitting is mandatory. Building with nature ensures compliance and competitive advantage. Positive brand and investor perception - Sustainable, eco-sensitive developments are increasingly attractive to both stakeholders and the public.

This approach also makes business sense. Developers benefit from cost savings, long-term durability, and market differentiation.

Challenges, and How We Overcome Them

Implementing this philosophy isn't without hurdles:

Speed of development: In the GCC, projects move quickly. You need nimble, adaptive strategies.

Changing mindsets: Some stakeholders remain rooted in traditional "hard" engineering methods.

Budget concerns: Upfront costs may appear high, even if long-term savings exist.

Our response:

Use data visualization and GIS tools to show clear environmental risks and solutions.

Present a business case alongside ecological benefits.

Ensure recommendations are feasible , grounded in regulatory context, and matched to available resources.

Engage with design teams as collaborators, not enforcers, building trust and shared vision.

Why Local Expertise Matters

Environmental conditions are highly contextual. Soil, water, climate, regulations, community norms, these differ not only country to country but even city to city. That's why local knowledge is vital.

At Terra Nexus, our team understands:

The intricacies of the region's unique climate, native species, and marine habitats

How to navigate permits and approvals with local authorities

The realities of contracting, supply chains, and land-use constraints

Partnering with Inogen Alliance gives us access to global tools and peer expertise, but it's our local insight that ensures success on the ground.

Final Takeaways

If you're just starting your journey into building with nature, here are two simple but powerful pieces of advice:

Keep an open mind. Rethinking traditional infrastructure practices can feel disruptive, but it opens the door to smarter, more resilient development. Get the right experts on board early. Cross-disciplinary collaboration, urban planners, ecologists, engineers, and regulators, is the key to success.

As we move toward a future of growing climate and resource challenges, the question isn't can we afford to build with nature, it's can we afford not to.

About the Author

Nivine Issa is the Managing Director of Terra Nexus, an environmental consultancy based in Dubai and part of the Inogen Alliance. She specializes in sustainable infrastructure, environmental planning, and integrated nature-based solutions for high-impact development projects across the GCC.

