Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Acadia Energy Corporation

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Acadia Energy Corporation (OTCPK:AECX), a clean energy integrator set to make the leap this year from pre-revenue to meaningful revenue generator. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, a companion video highlighting the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/aecx-clean-energy/.

Acadia Energy Corporation seeks to enhance the sustainability and modernization of the nation's energy infrastructure via a highly focused integration approach. The Company's strategy leads to lower power costs for municipalities and communities which foster economic growth, job creation and improved quality of life. Acadia Energy is currently targeting Upstate New York, and its strategy is replicable in municipalities across the U.S. The Company is also actively engaged in a series of high growth, mission-critical clean energy projects.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews AECX's approach, the Company's positioning, inherent opportunities in the Company's markets, projected sales growth, and AECX's status as an emerging leader in large scale clean energy projects in New York.

Major Revenue Milestones Ahead

Goldman commented, "After 10 years of establishing relationships and preparing for future operation of major clean energy projects in Upstate New York, AECX is set to enjoy the evolution from pre-revenue company to revenue generator, later this year. Due to the nature of the segment, as more municipalities and counties move forward in 2025 and 2026, exponential revenue can be recorded."

New York State Clean Energy Mandates Serve as Key Drivers

"These mandates state that New York must achieve a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and zero-emissions by 2050," noted Goldman. Importantly, in the electricity sector, the law requires that 70% of electricity come from clean sources by 2030, and that the grid be entirely zero-emissions by 2040. The law also requires that at least 35% (ideally 40%) of the benefits of state climate investments be directed toward disadvantaged communities."

AECX Competitive Advantages

"Goldman stated, "AECX will establish and operate a technology agnostic microgrid network that will feature renewable and non-renewable energy and storage, thereby ensuring reliability and energy cost reduction. To date, feasibility studies have been completed or are underway in key counties and in addition to co-development recognition by the New York Power Authority, many counties and towns are in support of Acadia Energy. The leadership team has decades of experience managing large scale public and private projects and has partnered with leading engineering firms, core vendors, and others to build an enviable team in the clean energy systems integration industry."

Top-line Growth to Occur in Earnest in 2026

"Given the nature of the business model, we currently forecast outsized top-line growth in 2026 and beyond, with quarterly operating profit to occur sometime in 2026. If pre-development revenues exceed our $3.8M and $12M projections for 2025 and 2026, quarterly operating margins could be achieved in 2026. Thus, our near-term price target reflects a reasonable price/sales multiple that offers further upside potential," concluded Goldman.

