Quarter Two Form 941 Season Begins as TaxBandits Releases New Features for Streamlined Filing

TaxBandits has launched new Form 941 filing features for Q2 2025, aimed at enhancing efficiency, ensuring compliance, and simplifying the process for businesses and tax professionals ahead of the July 31 deadline.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / TaxBandits released new Form 941 filing features in time for Quarter 2 (Q2) deadline on July 31.

The introduced series of new and updated features is designed to streamline the 941 form filing experience for businesses and tax professionals.

New Features for Q2 2025

Form 941 filing efficiency, compliance and error prevention are the focus points for the new features. Each feature was created to increase the control users have over their filing process. The new features include:

No-cost corrections : If a return is accepted but later found to have errors, users can e-file Form 941-X corrections for no extra cost.

Money-back guarantee : Returns that cannot be accepted due to duplication or other system-related issues will receive a full refund of the filing fee.

Bulk download of form copies : Tax professionals can now download all Form 941 copies at once to simplify recordkeeping and client delivery.

Branded client e-sign portals: Tax pro firms can customize the e-signature experience with their branding and domain, streamlining client authorizations via forms like 8453-EMP and 8879-EM

Filing Support Built for Scale

The new features enhance TaxBandits' existing platform, offering additional support for businesses and professionals filing Form 941 for Q2 2025 . Key enhancements include:

Ready Returns : Filers who have already filed 941 with TaxBandits can copy information from previous quarter returns to reduce manual data entry.

Bulk upload : Tax professionals can file 941 for multiple clients by importing the data using the bulk upload template .

Zero reporting: For businesses with no tax liability or payroll in Q2, TaxBandits makes it easy to file a zero return and remain compliant.

Supporting forms included : 941 Schedule B , Form 8974, and Form 8453-EMP are included at no extra cost.

Flexible tax due payment options: Filers can choose from EFW, EFTPS, credit/debit card, or check/money order when submitting payments for balances due. Additionally, TaxBandits offers an integrated EFTPS solution enabling businesses to manage tax filing and payment in one place.

Features for Tax Professionals

TaxBandits continues to prioritize the needs of tax preparers and firms with tools designed to improve collaboration and client management:

Streamlined team management: Tax professionals can enhance filing efficiency by adding team members and assigning them roles, such as preparer, approver or transmitter, for improved task delegation and workflow management.

Multi-e-sign option: Tax professionals can bulk request e-signatures from multiple clients on required authorization forms, such as the 8453-EMP or 8879-EMP, and then sign them all at once.

TaxBandits' features are designed to support businesses and tax professionals when filing Form 941 for Q2, 2025. For more information, visit TaxBandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider dedicated to providing a simplified filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every size. They specialize in Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941 , 1095-B, 1095-C, W-9, and more.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Marketing Manager Caleb Flachman at caleb@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/quarter-two-form-941-season-begins-as-taxbandits-releases-new-fea-1046770