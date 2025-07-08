Crestview, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Ian Weisberg has announced the expansion of Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, a groundbreaking medical practice focused exclusively on diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders. Originally established in Crestview, Florida, the center is now extending its reach to Fort Walton Beach, offering more patients in Northwest Florida access to highly specialized arrhythmia care.





Dr. Ian Weisberg



Dr. Ian Weisberg, a distinguished physician with over ten years of experience in cardiac electrophysiology, has earned national recognition for his contributions to arrhythmia management and procedural excellence. A graduate of the University of Chicago's renowned medical program, he performs more than 300 atrial fibrillation ablations annually and is known for his innovative leadership in developing state-of-the-art heart rhythm programs across the region.

"Far too often, arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation are misinterpreted or overlooked, which can lead to increased risk of stroke, heart failure and worsened quality of life" said Dr. Ian Weisberg. "At Emerald Coast Heart & AFib, we're focused on delivering prompt, expert, and compassionate care that is tailored to each individual's needs-right here in their own community."

The Crestview clinic has rapidly earned a reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, personalized care. Now, with its expansion into Fort Walton Beach, the practice aims to serve a broader population spanning from Milton to Navarre. The new location will continue offering a full suite of advanced treatments for cardiac rhythm disorders, ensuring convenient access to specialized care that was previously limited in the area.

Key services provided by Emerald Coast Heart & AFib include:

Personalized treatment plans for atrial fibrillation

Catheter ablation and electrical cardioversion

Pacemaker and defibrillator (ICD) implantation

Left atrial appendage occlusion using the Watchman device

Remote cardiac monitoring and loop recorder implantation

Stroke prevention strategies and heart-healthy lifestyle education

Each patient at the practice benefits from a deeply individualized approach, blending high-tech care with a strong emphasis on education and empowerment. Dr. Ian Weisberg and his team prioritize patient understanding, ensuring that individuals are fully informed about their diagnoses and the available treatment paths.

As part of his commitment to community outreach and patient education, Dr. Weisberg also founded DrIanWeisberg.org, a digital resource offering clear, evidence-based information about atrial fibrillation and related heart rhythm disorders. The platform serves as an extension of the clinic's philosophy: to educate and support patients beyond the walls of the medical office.

"Our vision is to make world-class electrophysiology services accessible right here on the Emerald Coast," said Dr. Ian Weisberg. "Patients shouldn't have to leave their community to receive the level of care that these conditions demand. We're here to fill that gap with expertise, empathy, and innovation."

Clinic Locations:

Crestview Office

550 W Redstone Ave, Suite 430

Crestview, FL 32536

Milton Office

5992 Berryhill Rd, Suite 301

Milton, FL 32570

Fort Walton Beach Office

(Opening Soon)

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit: https://emeraldcoastheart.com

