CSI Tech Corp Merges With Custom Computer Source to Expand IT Services Across Minnesota

How This Shapes the Future of IT Support in the Minnesota Community

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CSI Tech Corp, a community-based IT provider, is pleased to announce a strategic merger with Custom Computer Source, LLC (CCS), a respected local IT firm serving organizations throughout Minnesota.

This merger propels CSI's reach across Minnesota, opening the door to an even broader community of forward-thinking business and nonprofit partners (clients). By bringing together two esteemed teams, CSI is doubling down on a promise to deliver unmatched service to impact the community in a positive way.

"CCS looks forward to expanded team coverage and better availability for the client base," said Dale Morgan, Owner of Custom Computer Source. As part of this transition, Dale Morgan will continue to support the community as CSI, ensuring a seamless experience and ongoing reliable service for long-term previous CCS partners.

"We're excited to be able to expand CSI's positive impact on the community. CCS brings a wealth of knowledge and community involvement to the CSI family, and we're looking forward to partnering with CCS by serving our partners," saidMark Wheatley, President of CSI Tech Corp.

Beginning July 1, 2025, the CSI team will initiate onboarding for new partners, offering an enhanced suite of services, including managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and comprehensive technology support designed to help local partners thrive.

About CSI Tech Corp

Founded in 2004, CSI delivers dedicated, personalized and reliable IT support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout Minnesota's community. The company specializes in managed services, cybersecurity, and strategic IT consulting to help local organizations succeed.

About Custom Computer Source (CCS)

Founded in 1996, CCS is a full-service Information Technology company, providing infrastructure, eBusiness, and networking solutions to small and medium sized organizations.

