Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSI Tech Corp Merges With Custom Computer Source to Expand IT Services Across Minnesota

How This Shapes the Future of IT Support in the Minnesota Community

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CSI Tech Corp, a community-based IT provider, is pleased to announce a strategic merger with Custom Computer Source, LLC (CCS), a respected local IT firm serving organizations throughout Minnesota.

CSI Tech Corp Merger with Custom Computer Source

CSI Tech Corp Merger with Custom Computer Source
CSI Tech Corp and Custom Computer Source merge to expand IT services across Minnesota.

This merger propels CSI's reach across Minnesota, opening the door to an even broader community of forward-thinking business and nonprofit partners (clients). By bringing together two esteemed teams, CSI is doubling down on a promise to deliver unmatched service to impact the community in a positive way.

"CCS looks forward to expanded team coverage and better availability for the client base," said Dale Morgan, Owner of Custom Computer Source. As part of this transition, Dale Morgan will continue to support the community as CSI, ensuring a seamless experience and ongoing reliable service for long-term previous CCS partners.

"We're excited to be able to expand CSI's positive impact on the community. CCS brings a wealth of knowledge and community involvement to the CSI family, and we're looking forward to partnering with CCS by serving our partners," saidMark Wheatley, President of CSI Tech Corp.

Beginning July 1, 2025, the CSI team will initiate onboarding for new partners, offering an enhanced suite of services, including managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and comprehensive technology support designed to help local partners thrive.

About CSI Tech Corp

Founded in 2004, CSI delivers dedicated, personalized and reliable IT support to local businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout Minnesota's community. The company specializes in managed services, cybersecurity, and strategic IT consulting to help local organizations succeed.

About Custom Computer Source (CCS)

Founded in 1996, CCS is a full-service Information Technology company, providing infrastructure, eBusiness, and networking solutions to small and medium sized organizations.

Contact Information

Emily Vacula
Office Administrator
emilyv@csitechcorp.com
952-928-1788

.

SOURCE: CSI Tech Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/csi-tech-corp-merges-with-custom-computer-source-to-expand-it-ser-1043982

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.