LiberNovo Raises $2 Million on Kickstarter With the World's First Dynamic Ergonomic Chair

With Over 2,000 Backers, the LiberNovo Omni is Ready to Reshape How Professionals Think About Posture, Performance and Daily Comfort

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / LiberNovo, a wellness-focused startup, has raised over $2 million on Kickstarter with its flagship product LiberNovo Omni - the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair. It's built to support natural movement and proper alignment in real-time. The campaign's early success signals strong global demand and wide market validation.

Designed for developers, designers, gamers, and anyone who spends long hours at a screen, the LiberNovo Omni introduces a new approach to comfort through its core innovation: Dynamic Support - a system that adjusts to all of a person's natural movement while sitting. From the form-fitting backrest to the auto-adjusting headrest, every element works together to align the spine, reduce fatigue, and support the body throughout all the positions of the day.

Challenging traditional ergonomic designs that lock you into static positions and overwhelm users with complicated adjustments, Omni adapts to movement as it happens with simple precision-tuned comfort. Users can easily switch between four recline modes, fine-tune the motorized lumbar support, and adjust the armrests and headrests to fit perfectly. Finding comfort is easy and from there, it follows your every move.

Since launching on Kickstarter, Omni has seen viral traction across social media, with a wave of content highlighting its real-world impact and early testimonials. Its promise of effortless alignment and deep comfort has resonated with a wide base of backers, pushing the campaign past the $2 million mark in record time, even earning it the title of "Best Chair of 2025" from Ahnestly's trusted chair review YouTube channel.

LiberNovo also showcased Omni at NeoCon 2025 in Chicago earlier this month, drawing attention from global media and design professionals. The chair was praised for its innovation in adaptive ergonomics and its sustainable material design.

About LiberNovo: Combining cutting-edge engineering, ergonomic research, and sustainable materials, the team set out to create a solution that supports the way people live and work - starting with how we sit.

The Kickstarter campaign runs until Aug. 23, with early-bird pricing and exclusive bundles still available.

To learn more or reserve your LiberNovo Omni, visit the Kickstarter campaign.

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-raises-2-million-on-kickstarter-with-the-world%e2%80%99s-first-dynam-1045538