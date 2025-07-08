IRA Capital Acquires Premier Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in Denver

IRA Capital Acquires Reunion Inverness Hospital, a State-of-the-Art Rehabilitation Facility in the Denver Metropolitan Area.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reunion Inverness Hospital, a newly developed 49,106 square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility ("IRF") located in Englewood, Colorado (the "Property"). Delivered in 2022 and 100% leased through 2047, the facility is operated by a wholly owned subsidiary of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals ("Reunion"), one of the nation's fastest-growing IRF platforms.

Reunion Inverness Hospital is a 40-bed IRF offering high-acuity, post-acute rehabilitative care. The facility features all-private patient rooms, advanced therapy gyms, and outdoor courtyards. It is staffed by specialized rehabilitation physicians, nurses, and therapists providing individualized treatment programs for patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, orthopedic trauma, and other life-changing conditions. The tenant, Reunion, currently operates seven IRFs across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. All Reunion facilities are developed and managed in partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, a recognized leader in IRF operations with 22 facilities under management across 12 states.

The acquisition aligns with IRA Capital's strategy of investing in best-in-class, mission-critical healthcare assets that deliver high-acuity care in growing markets. According to IRA Capital co-founder Amer Kasm, "Reunion Inverness Hospital represents a strategic addition to our portfolio. With a 22-year remaining lease term, Class-A buildout, and strong operator performance, the facility underscores our focus on long-term income durability and the continued shift toward specialized, outcome-driven care in lower-cost settings."

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the medical and healthcare sectors. To date, the firm has acquired over 11.5 million square feet of property across 28 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $3.9 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

