Phase 1 Equity Announces It's Third Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On A Multi-Site and Multi-Doctor Orthodontic Practice in Louisiana

Continuing to Strengthen its Doctor-Led Network Rooted in Clinical Excellence and Shared Values

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site and multi-doctor orthodontic practice based in Louisiana to its growing network.

Recognized for delivering personalized, exceptional care, from advanced 3D imaging to a comprehensive suite of treatments, the practice embodies a culture rooted in innovation, trust, and a steadfast commitment to putting patients first.

"The practices that have joined us in the recent months exemplify exactly why we built Phase 1 Equity," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We're thrilled to welcome another outstanding practice, our first in Louisiana, as we continue expanding our platform where like-minded doctors maintain full clinical autonomy, build on the legacy they've created, and gain access to the resources they need to grow. Our focus remains on doctor autonomy, collaboration, and a shared commitment to delivering the highest standard of patient care."

"We're thrilled to welcome this exceptional practice and team into the Phase 1 Equity family," said Dr. Keith Kohrs, DDS, founding partner and board member of Phase 1 Equity. "They are widely respected for delivering advanced, effective care and consistently creating a top-tier patient experience. At Phase 1 Equity, we're eager to collaborate, share insights, and support their continued success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful-together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-it%e2%80%99s-third-practice-addition-of-the-year-bri-1046426