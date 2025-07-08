Crumbl Partners With ArrowStream to Sweeten Supply Chain Efficiency

From Excel to Excellence: Crumbl Modernizes Supply Chain with ArrowStream

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading supply chain software provider for the foodservice industry, announced today its newest customer, Crumbl, the rapidly expanding gourmet cookie franchise. Since opening its doors, Crumbl has expanded to over 1,000+ bakeries, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the U.S. Crumbl joins ArrowStream's network of over 1,500 distribution locations and 250 leading operator brands across 130,000 restaurant locations.

Founded in 2017 with a mission to bring people together over a box of the best cookies and desserts in the world, Crumbl has grown to over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and internationally. With ambitious growth plans and a highly specialized ingredient and packaging model, Crumbl sought ArrowStream's powerful supply chain solution to support its next phase of expansion.

"Before ArrowStream, we were managing what we called an Excel Empire," said Lydia Giusti, Vice President of Supply Chain at Crumbl. "Having worked with ArrowStream previously, I knew from day one that we needed their best-in-class platform to streamline our operations. Their software has transformed the way we manage data, collaborate with partners, and respond to supply challenges. ArrowStream is truly an extension of our team now, and I can't imagine how we'd function efficiently without them."

ArrowStream's platform provides Crumbl with real-time visibility and control over their supply chain, delivering intelligent dashboards, dynamic reporting tools, and targeted analytics that empower the Crumbl team to act on insights, optimize their supplier network, and ensure ingredient availability across all franchise locations. ArrowStream enhances collaboration across Crumbl's distributor and manufacturer partners through a centralized, data-driven platform.

"We're proud to welcome Crumbl into the ArrowStream network," said Marc Larson, Vice President of Sales at ArrowStream. "They're in a unique position with facing the exciting challenges that come with being the fastest-growing cookie brand in the U.S., combined with very specific sourcing and packaging requirements. We're proud to support them on their strategic journey and look forward to being a trusted partner as they continue to scale."

ArrowStream provides cutting-edge software that fills the growing need for scalable, intelligent supply chain solutions in today's fast-paced foodservice environment. With actionable tools and deeper supply chain insight, operators can stay agile and drive long-term success. That's why brands like Culver's, Nando's, Golden Chick, and others rely on ArrowStream to safeguard supply chains, and build stronger partnerships.

To learn how ArrowStream can modernize your supply chain, connect with an expert today for a free consultation.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,500 distribution locations, and 250 leading brands across 130,000 operator locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

Contact Information

SOURCE: ArrowStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/crumbl-partners-with-arrowstream-to-sweeten-supply-chain-efficie-1046450