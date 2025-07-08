Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
08.07.2025
TedPack Company Limited: Chinese Flexible Packaging Company TedPack Acquires Wisconsin Firm, Establishes US Operations

TedPack LLC takes over Fairview International's flexible packaging business to strengthen American market presence

PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / TedPack LLC, a Chinese flexible packaging manufacturer, has acquired the packaging operations of Fairview International LLC and established its first United States subsidiary to better serve American customers.

TedPack LLC

TedPack LLC
TedPack LLC

The acquisition became effective July 1, 2025, when TedPack LLC assumed control of all flexible packaging business operations previously handled by Fairview International. The Wisconsin-based company had been operating from Jackson, Wisconsin, serving clients across the United States.

TedPack's new US headquarters will be located at 211 N. Franklin St., Suite 209, in Port Washington, Wisconsin. The company specializes in plastic flexible packaging solutions and has been serving the American market from China for 13 years.

"This acquisition allows us to provide better localized services to customers across all 50 states," said by TedPack's Co-founder - Noah Zhang. "The United States has long been our main market, and by establishing operations here, we can offer improved response times and closer customer support."

The transition preserves existing customer relationships and commitments. All current agreements, terms, and ongoing projects will continue without interruption under TedPack LLC management. Customers will continue working with the same staff members they knew at Fairview International.

Fairview International had been operating under the leadership of Vince Cochran, who announced the transition in a letter to customers on July 2. The company emphasized that contact information will remain the same initially, though customers will begin receiving communications from TedPack, TedPackUSA, or TedPackLLC.

The acquisition represents TedPack's strategy to expand its global presence and tap into international workforce capabilities. The company plans to maintain high service standards while adding resources from its global operations.

Customers can continue to reach their usual contacts during the transition period. For questions about the acquisition or ongoing services, customers may contact VCochran@FV-Intl.com or the new TedPack office at vince@tedpackusa.com.

The flexible packaging industry has seen increased demand for localized manufacturing and distribution services. TedPack's expansion into US-based operations reflects the company's commitment to serving its primary American market more effectively across all 50 states.

TedPack LLC describes itself as a "trusted, energetic and dependable plastic flexible packaging supplier" and maintains a website at www.tedpack.com. The company's acquisition of Fairview International marks its first major expansion into the United States market.

About TedPack LLC
TedPack LLC is a flexible packaging manufacturer that serves customers in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in plastic flexible packaging solutions with US headquarters in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

Contact Information

Noah Zhang
BD Director
noah@tedpack.com
+(0)86 137 1292 4614

SOURCE: TedPack Company Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/chinese-flexible-packaging-company-tedpack-acquires-wisconsin-firm-establishes-1046695

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
