Honeycomb Insurance Opens New Headquarters in Chicago to Support Rapid Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Honeycomb Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in the U.S., today announced the opening of its new 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Chicago. The move follows a year of record growth for the company, which uses AI and proprietary computer vision to modernize property insurance for residential real estate.

Itai Ben Zaken, Honeycomb CEO and Co Founder



Backed by significant funding from Zeev Ventures (the early investor in Navan and Next Insurance), Honeycomb has become a go-to solution for landlords, condo associations, and multifamily property owners. Its platform powers real-time, accurate risk underwriting while supporting rather than replacing brokers, and operates across 18 states. To date, the company has insured over $55 billion in assets and more than doubled its revenue year over year.

The new office includes 10 private offices and 10 conference, huddle, and call rooms, with the capacity to double the company's local presence. Honeycomb plans to hire approximately 50 new employees company-wide in the coming year to support continued expansion.

Honeycomb is proud to call the Chicago Board of Trade our new home base," said Itai Ben-Zaken, CEO and co-founder of Honeycomb. "The city's incredible talent pool makes it the perfect place to build the future of real estate insurance."

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in providing tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Using advanced computer vision and AI developed by insurance industry experts, Honeycomb has developed a best-in-class underwriting engine that delivers competitive pricing and customized policies for a diverse range of properties often overlooked by traditional carriers - all while maintaining an industry-leading loss ratio. Its intuitive, streamlined platform eliminates the need for lengthy approval processes and physical property inspections, making the insurance process faster and more efficient.

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-opens-new-headquarters-in-chicago-to-support-rap-1046699