Anna Peterson Joins Whittier Trust's San Diego Office as Assistant Vice President, Client Advisor

Anna Peterson's addition to the San Diego office reflects continued growth and demand for personalized wealth services in the region.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the hiring of Anna Peterson as an Assistant Vice President, Client Advisor in the firm's expanding San Diego office. Anna brings a depth of experience in estate planning and family office advisory that aligns with Whittier's commitment to thoughtful, high-touch client service.

In this role, Anna serves as a strategic advisor to high-net-worth individuals and families, delivering bespoke family office services that integrate generational wealth transfer and tax-optimized strategies. Her collaborative approach and ability to navigate complex wealth structures make her a valuable addition to Whittier Trust's advisory team.

"Anna's background working with ultra-high-net-worth families and her expertise in multifaceted estate planning make her a natural fit for Whittier Trust," said Whit Batchelor, Executive Vice President, Client Advisor, and San Diego Regional Manager at Whittier Trust. "As we continue to grow our presence in San Diego, Anna strengthens our ability to deliver tailored advice that reflects both the complexity and individuality of our clients' financial lives."

Prior to joining Whittier, Anna was a key member of the Family Office team at ICONIQ in San Francisco, where she advised families with assets ranging from $100 million to over $1 billion. She holds both the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations and earned her Bachelor of Arts & Sciences from Boston College.

Whittier Trust's San Diego office has seen steady momentum, reflecting the broader demand for integrated, relationship-driven wealth management in Southern California. Anna's arrival further bolsters the firm's ability to meet that demand with sophisticated, multi-generational planning and advisory capabilities.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

