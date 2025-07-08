Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to announce the THE Glencore Student Program awards. Glencore Canada is THE Event's exclusive Diamond Sponsor of this year's fourth edition, which was held in Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.

"Due to Glencore Canada's incredibly generous sponsorship, THE Event was once again able to welcome a full complement of 50 students from across Canada. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program offered a unique opportunity for students interested in the mining industry. Through immersive learning at the conference site, the sponsored students interacted directly with industry leaders, participated in specialty workshops, and completed a full case study competition. THE Glencore Student Sponsorship Program is recognized as one of North America's most comprehensive, fully funded conference initiatives for students," remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.

"Our industry is evolving rapidly, so it's crucial for us to invest in the skills and development of young Canadians who are choosing to build their career in mining," said Sheila Risbud, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Glencore Canada. "Through these awards and the first-hand, real-world experience they will receive, we are also seeking to create the building blocks of a national effort to drive a competitive, productive and successful economy for generations to come."

Joanne Jobin continued, "Together with Glencore Canada, we are pleased to announce the students who were recognized and received awards in person on THE Event's main stage."

THE Student Sponsorship Program MVP as selected by the Students: Anna Dalton-Framst, University of Ottawa

THE Student Sponsorship Program Winning Team - Team 9: Alp Tastekin, Queen's University; Aynaz Aghbash, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue; Ann Presley, École de Technologie Superieure; Chao Feng, Laurentian University; Édouard Comtois, Laval University

Outstanding Students: Aleksander Strazisar, Toronto Metropolitan University; Aisha Mohammed, University of Waterloo

"THE Event 2025 saw a significant 20% growth in year-over-year attendance, a clear testament to our conference's increasing importance and relevance within the mining industry. There were 1,000-plus registered participants, including international issuers, investors, sponsors and government authorities. THE Event facilitated over 2,000 one-on-one meetings and featured 60 issuer presentations on the main stage. There were 17 panels and keynote discussions covering various timely topics, including diversity, geopolitics, sustainability, precious, base, and critical metals, as well as AI. As we turn our attention to THE Event 2026, we intend to engage with additional international groups and associations to bring together the pillars of the industry, including issuers, investors, supply chains and governments. There is no better time to unite the global mining community with Canada, THE Event and beautiful Quebec City as its hosts."

SAVE THE DATE - THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

