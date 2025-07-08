China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit accusing fast-growing rival Hithium of unfair competition - a move that could jeopardize Hithium's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. From ESS News CATL initiated legal proceedings on June 25 at the Intermediate People's Court of Ningde in China's Fujian province, targeting Hithium and five affiliated entities, including its founding executives and several suppliers, court filings show. The court is scheduled to hear the case on Aug. 12, during the critical ...

