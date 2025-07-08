DRIVING INNOVATION FORWARD: STARCOMPLIANCE ANNOUNCES HACKATHON WINNERS

Shaping the Future of Smart Compliance Technology

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a global leader in employee and firm compliance technology, today announced the winners of its annual employee-driven innovation event, Hack to the Future. This year's challenge encouraged bold thinking and creative solutions by asking employees to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) directly into the company's products, reflecting the industry's growing shift toward intelligent compliance.

That shift is accelerating. Star's 2025 AI & Compliance Market Study found that over 60 percent of firms expect to adopt advanced AI tools by 2030. This year's hackathon brought that momentum into focus, with eleven cross-functional teams from around the globe developing AI-powered solutions across a wide array of areas including risk detection, personalized dashboards, workflow automation, and data-driven insights.

The UK-based team of Ethan Cutter, Tim Ensor, and Alex Lumley won this year's hackathon with a forward-looking solution that uses behavioral data such as training, certifications, and actions to generate dynamic employee risk profiles. Their project addressed the challenge of risk-based surveillance with a machine learning-powered scoring model, a cohesive user experience, and a strong visual interface. Judges praised the solution's strategic alignment with Star's roadmap and its strong potential for future commercial applications.

"Hack to the Future is Star at its best - smart people, bold ideas, and the freedom to run with them, "said David Rowland, Chief Technology Officer at Star. "It's not just about building cool stuff fast, though we do that too. It's about showing how AI and creativity can solve real problems in compliance. This kind of energy pushes us - and our platform - forward."

As part of Star's continued commitment to innovation and client success, we remain focused on exploring how AI can be responsibly and effectively applied across the compliance landscape. This year's hackathon and our latest executive brief, The Intelligence Era: Moving Beyond Automation, reflect our dedication to advancing intelligent solutions while keeping people and Star's core principles at the core.

