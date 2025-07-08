Biosensors Market worth $54.37 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosensors market is projected to grow from USD 34.51 billion in 2025 to USD 54.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Biosensors are semiconductor devices designed to detect biological responses and use transducers to convert these responses into electrical signals. They do this by combining a biological recognition element (bioreceptor) with a physicochemical transducer. High-growth opportunities in the food industry, environmental monitoring applications, and the wearable device market are driving the biosensors market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosensors Market"

198 - Tables

57 - Figures

227 - Pages

Biosensors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 34.51 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 54.37 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Type, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Regulatory barriers and long certification & approval cycles Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in wearables Key Market Drivers Increasing use of biosensors to monitor glucose levels in individuals with diabetes



Wearable biosensors will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Wearable biosensors typically combine wearable electronics and biosensors. They are a recent advancement in healthcare technology, enabling monitoring of vital signs in patients, athletes, the elderly, children, including premature infants, and individuals needing long-term care. Additionally, these devices provide solutions for people in remote areas lacking access to healthcare and medical services. Noninvasive wearable biosensors integrate innovations into wearable electronics with compact biosensing technology. They are available as small, portable devices that can be worn on the body, integrated into clothing, or mounted on handheld equipment. Overall, wearable biosensors represent a significant development in healthcare technology.

Optical biosensors are likely to record the highest CAGR in the biosensor technologies market from 2025 to 2030.

Optical biosensors are commonly used to analyze biomolecular interactions. They can determine the affinity and kinetics of various molecular interactions in real time, without requiring a molecular tag or label. Optical sensors are used for several new applications, such as drug discovery, target identification, ligand fishing, assay development, and quality control. Their advantages include high specificity, sensitivity, small size, and cost-effectiveness compared to other technologies. Moreover, with the aid of nanotechnology, optical biosensors will become more superior in sensitivity. These are among the factors contributing to the high growth of the market for optical sensors during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the biosensors market in 2030.

North America held the largest share of the overall biosensors industry in 2030. PoC diagnostics is the fastest-growing application for biosensors in North America. The growth is attributed to the increase in the accessible patient population. According to the American Medical Association, the number of Americans suffering from chronic diseases was about 133 million in 2025, which is expected to reach 170 million by 2030. The rise in the waiver of Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) for specific point-of-care (PoC) diagnostic devices, such as coagulation, glucose monitoring, and hematology devices, further drives the growth of the biosensors market in North America. In North America, environmental changes are monitored through organized networks. Biosensors are adopted as environmental monitoring tools to assess soil, water, and air quality. Biodefense is another application contributing to this region's increasing demand for biosensors.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the biosensors companies include Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Masimo (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Universal Biosensors (Australia), ACON Laboratories (US).

