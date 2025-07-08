Next-generation people-counting technology captures unique visitor counts to help assess store guest behaviors with more precision, optimizing retail performance

Re-ID and deep learning AI capabilities combine multiple shopper-centric KPIs into a scalable solution suite for stores or shopping centers of any size

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), is empowering retailers to take the next step toward precise, data-driven retail outcomes. New people-counting devices enabled with Re-Identification (Re-ID) utilize advanced deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to provide powerful insights into shopper demographics, abandonment rates, shopper-only conversion rates, dwell times, and previously unseen movement patterns-giving businesses the data they need to help drive impactful outcomes. By integrating advanced algorithms into market-leading traffic counting devices, Sensormatic Solutions is again opening a range of new possibilities for its retail customers-all in one device.

"Retail traffic remains one of the key elements to understanding and enhancing store performance, and Re-ID takes the possibilities to the next level," said Nick Pompa, traffic insights business unit leader at Sensormatic Solutions. "Advancements in video analytics and deep learning help refine how devices interpret retail environments, so retailers don't have to worry about non-shoppers being included in their metrics. Re-ID-enabled traffic analytic devices are designed to make it possible for retailers to differentiate individuals without using personal identifiable information (PII) and shed new light on what's really happening when customers walk through the doors in any sales environment-from an automotive floor to a luxury storefront to a multi-store shopping center and everything in between."

Re-ID builds upon complex algorithms to anonymize yet identify individual visitors as they move throughout a property. Critically-for retailers looking to gain insights without PII, staff wearables or facial recognition-this technology instead relies on generic identifiers like clothing colors. This approach helps protect shoppers' privacy and ensure GDPR compliance, while still enabling retailers to see how and where visitors make shopping decisions.

Re-ID-enabled devices can help retailers:

Increase conversion. Re-ID can identify repeat visitors as well as differentiate employees (i.e., security guards and delivery workers) and pass-throughs from active shoppers, enabling retailers to access cleaner data and assess conversion more precisely.

Re-ID can identify repeat visitors as well as differentiate employees (i.e., security guards and delivery workers) and pass-throughs from active shoppers, enabling retailers to access cleaner data and assess conversion more precisely. Build loyalty. Re-ID technology can analyze the path shoppers take in the store, providing a holistic view of experiences to give more insight into brand engagement (dwell) times, entry, abandonment rate and more. These metrics help retailers tailor strategies based on the specific needs of their environment to build lasting customer loyalty.

Re-ID technology can analyze the path shoppers take in the store, providing a holistic view of experiences to give more insight into brand engagement (dwell) times, entry, abandonment rate and more. These metrics help retailers tailor strategies based on the specific needs of their environment to build lasting customer loyalty. Drive growth. When reviewed over time, these granular insights highlight staffing and conversion opportunities, guiding retailers toward decisions that improve profitability and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about the power of Re-ID-enabled retail traffic analytics, visit the next-generation traffic analytics solution for retailers and connect with a Sensormatic Solutions representative today.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708822758/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com



Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-215-869-6452

Email: madison.southall@jci.com

Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com