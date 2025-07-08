This Prime Day, EZVIZ, an internationally trusted name in smart home security, introduces a handpicked selection of exclusive offers that protect homes from the very first point of contact. For households that value safety around the home and especially at the very threshold, this is a moment to invest in home security that is as advanced as it is effortless.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708954760/en/

From 8 to 11 July, homeowners can seize the window on EZVIZ Prime Day deals on Amazon, featuring EZVIZ's best-loved smart cameras and a complete range of entry products. These limited-time savings offer a rare opportunity to elevate home protection, no matter for a bustling city apartment or a sprawling family residence. Here are some top-rated deals:

EP3x Pro Dual Lens Video Doorbell Kit (with Chime) now $159.99, was $199.99

Experience unmatched front-door awareness with EZVIZ's first dual-lens video doorbell. The EP3x Pro captures crisp 2K video up top and 1080p footage below, offering full visibility of both visitors and packages. Smart motion detection keeps you instantly informed of activity, while built-in storage and an included solar panel provide effortless protection.

CP4 Wire-Free Peephole Doorbell - now $142.49, was $199.99

Confidently manage visitors from anywhere. This wire-free doorbell streams crisp, real-time video to both the indoor touch monitor and the EZVIZ app, allowing seamless access to the doorstep at any time. Personalized ringtones and two-way communication enhance interaction, while motion-activated alerts ensure no visitor, or potential threat, goes unnoticed.

H9c 3K Dual-Lens Pan Tilt Camera now $145.99, was $189.99

Upgrade to next-level outdoor protection with the H9c and its advanced co-acting dual-lens design. The wide-angle lens captures expansive surroundings, while the pan-and-tilt zoom lens follows movement to deliver close-up clarity. With AI-powered detection, it instantly recognizes people and vehicles, whether it's kids playing or a car pulling in.

C3TN 2K Smart Bullet Camera now $56.98, was $79.99

Experience all-around home protection in one dependable device. With crisp 1080p video, vivid color night vision, and active defense features, the C3TN keeps watch rain or shine, thanks to its IP67 weatherproof build. Designed for simplicity and reliability, it offers easy control through the EZVIZ app, helping you stay connected and secure with confidence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708954760/en/

Contacts:

Hazel Han

hanxiao16@ezviz.com