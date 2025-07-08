$2.35 Billion by 2030: Why In Situ Hybridization Is Revolutionizing Molecular Diagnostics | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What's driving the shift to spatially resolved molecular analysis?

The global in situ hybridization market, valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by the expanding role of ISH in precision medicine, laboratory-developed tests (LDTs), and spatial transcriptomics. Technological innovations-including multiplex ISH, high-sensitivity probes, and automation-are enabling more accurate, efficient, and spatially resolved gene expression analysis in both clinical and research settings. From oncology to neuroscience, ISH is paving the way for advanced diagnostics and next-generation therapeutic strategies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212028829

Why is ISH becoming a molecular game-changer?

In Situ Hybridization methods such as FISH and RNA-ISH are increasingly used to detect patient-specific genetic markers at the single-cell level. These techniques offer greater specificity and spatial resolution than conventional assays. For instance, Molecular Instruments' HCR Pro RNA-ISH LDT (Feb 2025) now enables differentiation between psoriasis and atopic dermatitis based on biopsy-derived immunologic markers-transforming diagnostics for millions with chronic skin conditions.

Key players like Precision for Medicine, Scantox, and Plus Therapeutics are leveraging ISH to support oncology, gene therapy, and neurodegenerative disease research, further embedding these tools in drug development pipelines and personalized treatment planning.

What challenges does ISH solve?

ISH technologies address a number of persistent issues in molecular and histopathological diagnostics:

Enables precise spatial mapping of gene expression across tissues.

Improves accuracy in difficult diagnoses where IHC or sequencing alone falls short

Supports multi-target detection for robust biomarker discovery and validation.

Advances translational research through integration of transcriptomic and proteomic analyses.

For example, Roche's FDA-cleared VENTANA Kappa and Lambda Dual ISH mRNA assay (Jan 2025) enhances lymphoma subtype detection, representing a breakthrough in ISH-based molecular diagnostics.

Where is adoption accelerating the fastest?

While North America leads with the largest market share due to established infrastructure and funding, rapid growth is forecasted in the Asia Pacific, driven by rising cancer incidence, government funding, and diagnostic modernization.

Key momentum drivers include:

China, India, and Japan investing heavily in molecular pathology infrastructure.

Regional labs expanding ISH capabilities for cancer and infectious disease diagnostics.

Accelerated academic and CRO adoption of automated, scalable ISH platforms.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212028829

Who are the key leaders-and how are they gaining ground?

The ISH market is consolidated, with 5 major players holding 60-65% of global market share:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland): Leading in automated ISH diagnostics, including BenchMark ULTRA PLUS and FDA-cleared lymphoma probes.

Danaher (US): Through Leica Biosystems, focuses on integrated automation and spatial biology tools.

Abbott (US): Dominant in ISH probes for oncology and cytogenetics under the VYSIS brand.

Bio-Techne (US): RNAscope portfolio expansion to 70,000+ probes position it as a spatial transcriptomics leader.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US): Offers a comprehensive suite of ISH instruments and consumables.

Recent innovations include:

Leica + Bio-Techne (Apr 2025): Automated RNAscope Multiomic LS for spatial multiomics.

Leica + Molecular Instruments (Jan 2025): Launched HCR Pro RNA-ISH for high-sensitivity multiplexing.

Roche (Jan 2025): FDA-cleared B-cell ISH diagnostic.

Vitro + Biocare (Mar 2025): NeoPATH Pro ISH system distributed in the US.

What's the biggest challenge-and how do we overcome it?

Despite promising advances, high costs and technical complexity remain barriers:

Capital investment: ISH instruments like Ventana Benchmark Ultra cost ~$100,000.

Consumables: Multiplex probe kits and imaging services are costly, with per-slide fees reaching $113 or more.

Labor-intensive protocols: Require skilled personnel and careful optimization.

Imaging costs: Advanced scanners such as Vectra can cost $200/hour to operate.

Solutions must focus on:

User-friendly automation platforms with streamlined protocols.

Reagent optimization to reduce cost per assay.

Training initiatives to expand technical capacity.

Scalable, modular platforms for research and clinical users alike.

What should diagnostics leaders be asking now?

Not "Is ISH useful?"-but rather:

How can ISH improve our ability to detect spatial gene expression at single-cell resolution?

Which multiplexing and automation technologies can scale with our diagnostics needs?

Are our assays ready for regulatory validation and clinical deployment?

How can we integrate transcriptomics and proteomics within one platform?

Final Thought: In Spatial Precision, There Is Power. In Multiplexing, There Is Clarity.

As genomics shifts toward spatial, multiplexed, and clinically actionable diagnostics, in situ hybridization is evolving from a research tool into a cornerstone of precision healthcare. It's not just about detection anymore-it's about localization, integration, and transformation of diagnostics.

In the future of molecular medicine, personalization begins with precision-and ISH is leading the charge.

Key Market Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Abbott (US), Bio-Techne (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bioview (Israel), Biocare Medical (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN (Germany), CytoTest Inc. (US), Genemed Biotechnologies (US), ZytoVision GmbH (Germany), Abnova (Taiwan)

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Companion Diagnostics Market

Immunohistochemistry Market

Tissue Diagnostics Market

Immuno Oncology Assays Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in In Situ Hybridization and In Situ Hybridization Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo; https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2-35-billion-by-2030-why-in-situ-hybridization-is-revolutionizing-molecular-diagnostics--marketsandmarkets-302499852.html