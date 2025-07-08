Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A1W5BG | ISIN: US21240E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CDA
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:07
3,960 Euro
-1,49 % -0,060
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8603,96017:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports June 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 84%

MEXICO CITY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its June 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In June, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 0.6%, while RPMs for the month decreased 1.4%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 2.0%, while international RPMs decreased 0.4%. As a result, the load factor decreased by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year to 83.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "Volaris' capacity growth continues to align with our guidance, and it appears industry-wide capacity growth in Mexico remains aligned with current passenger demand patterns. Domestic load factors remain robust, reflecting ongoing strong demand. In the U.S market, we navigated evolving immigration policies during the month, and we are pleased that transborder demand proved resilient. Our results demonstrate our ability to optimize close-in fares to maximize unit revenue. As we move into the peak season, we anticipate sequential improvement in demand and are actively preparing for stronger summer traffic."

Jun 2025Jun 2024VarianceYTD Jun
2025		YTD Jun
2024		Variance
RPMs(million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,4761,506-2.0%9,1618,7175.1%
International876879-0.4%5,6235,4173.8%
Total2,3522,385-1.4%14,78414,1344.6%
ASMs(million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,6541,674-1.2%10,3949,6367.9%
International1,1501,1123.4%7,2286,7547.0%
Total2,8042,7860.6%17,62216,3907.5%
Load Factor(%, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic89.2%89.9%(0.7) pp88.1%90.5%(2.3) pp
International76.2%79.1%(2.9) pp77.8%80.2%(2.4) pp
Total83.9%85.6%(1.7) pp83.9%86.2%(2.3) pp
Passengers(thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,8141,8110.2%11,08310,3097.5%
International5985980.1%3,8653,7024.4%
Total2,4132,4080.2%14,94914,0106.7%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Israel Álvarez / ialvarez@gcya.net

About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 150 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.


