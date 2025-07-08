GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Resources Completes Auger Drill Program at Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce completion of its initial Auger drill program at the Copeçal Project, Brazil which commenced on June 9th, 2025. A total of 107 auger holes were successfully drilled, delivering 2,153.4 metres of subsurface coverage and marking a significant milestone in exploration efforts.

The Auger drill program included 92 Auger holes which systematically covered the main area of the east anomaly on a 100m x 50m grid while a further 15 reconnaissance holes targeting geochemical - structural targets projected towards the south-east from the western anomaly. Holes were drilled from surface to the weathered rock (regolith) - fresh rock interface or to a maximum depth of 30m. The average hole depth was 20.13 meters with the hole depth range of 2m - 30m.

Figure 1: Auger Drilling program completed 15 reconnaissance holes targeting geochemical - structural targets projected towards the south-east from the western anomaly

Figure 2: Auger Drilling program completed 92 Auger holes which systematically covered the main area of the east anomaly on a 100m x 50m grid

A total of 1,325 samples, including QAQC samples, have been shipped to ALS Global Laboratories for analysis. Sample preparation is being undertaken at ALS's facility in Cuiabá, Brazil, with final low detection fire assay analysis completed via their laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. To ensure rigorous QA/QC protocols, sampling was conducted at consistent 2-metre intervals down the drill hole. Quality control samples-including blanks, certified standards, and duplicates-were inserted at a rate of 10% of the total sample batch. These QA/QC measures adhere to industry best practices and align with the quality assurance standards of ALS Global Laboratories. Assay results are expected to be reported in late July or early August.

Samples from the Auger program, which included soil - saprolite and remnant rock fragments were geologically logged to inform the ongoing preparation of a 3D geological - lithogeochemical model for the East Anomaly. Initial observations suggests that areas where the depth to bedrock exceeds 20m reflect a more pronounced, deeper regolith profile developed over potentially mineralized and hydrothermally altered areas where the bedrock granite gneiss and schist has been more highly sheared and preferentially weathered. These observations are supported by the presence of sericite alteration coincident with disseminated limonitic boxwork (after pyrite) logged in samples collected from a number of the deeper Auger holes.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our auger drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project, with a total of 2,153.40 meters drilled. All assay samples have been shipped for analysis. While our initial efforts were focused on the east target, we are particularly encouraged to have concluded the program by drilling the more prominent anomaly on the west target. Our attention now turns to the upcoming Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic geophysical survey, expected to commence mid-month, which will enhance our understanding of the structures within the east and west targets, as well as highlight additional prospective zones across the property."





Figure 3: Image from the Copeçal Auger Drill program highlighting completion of samples being prepared to ALS Global Laboratory

VLF-EM Survey Overview

Looking ahead, GoldHaven anticipates launching a Drone-borne Very Low Frequency (VLF) Electromagnetic Survey in July (referred to in Figure 4). This survey will target the structural trends believed to be favorable hosts for gold mineralization, covering both the East and West Gold-in-Soil anomalies as well as their potential strike extensions. The integration of VLF-EM geophysics with auger geochemistry will provide a robust framework for finalizing diamond drill collar locations, thereby maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of future drilling campaigns





Figure 4: Copeçal Project showing the location of the Priority East and West Targets with VLF-EM survey lines (in yellow) over AU anomalies

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven's tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.





Figure 5: Location of the Copecal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

Engaged Fairfax Partners Inc.

On July 8th, 2025, the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax"). Pursuant to the consulting agreement, Fairfax has agreed to provide specialized consulting services, including content creation and management, to support the Issuer's growth and communication with investors. The consulting agreement will remain in effect for a period of one (1) month commencing on July 8th, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the consulting agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Fairfax, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of up to CAD$65,000, plus applicable taxes, at the Company's discretion.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Fairfax as compensation for its services.

The contact information for Fairfax is: Fairfax Partners Inc., #306 - 1238 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 6J3. The Contact person of Fairfax is Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Phone: +1 604-366-6277; Email: connect@fairfaxpartners.ca.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Forward-Looking Statements

