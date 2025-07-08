Vibrant Wellness Launches Redesigned Gut Microbiome Test With Broader Microbial and Metabolic Insights

Gut Zoomer provides insights crucial in identifying the root causes of chronic disease and other conditions that impact longevity

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Vibrant Wellness, a global CAP-accredited biotech lab testing company, has improved its widely used Gut Zoomer panel. Vibrant's upgraded microbiome panel now features expanded microbial and metabolite coverage, a refined report format, and a multi-method detection platform for deeper clinical insights.

Gut Zoomer Sample Report Mockup

The Gut Zoomer combines PCR, sandwich ELISA, LC-MS/MS, and protein microarray technologies to evaluate the gut ecosystem from multiple angles. Providers can assess microbial balance, immune activation, inflammation, and key metabolic markers from a single sample.

"Too often, the key drivers of gut health issues remain unaddressed - and consequently, unresolved," said Dr. Mary Beth Augustine, clinical team lead at Vibrant Wellness. "With growing research linking the gut microbiome to long-term health and longevity, a 360-degree approach that looks beyond symptoms is critical. The new Gut Zoomer makes that possible."

The panel measures bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, helminths, and archaea, alongside markers such as fecal pH, zonulin, and occult blood. It also includes antibody testing for gluten sensitivity, dysbiosis, and autoimmunity, as well as microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids, bile acids, and beta-glucuronidase, which are critical markers for understanding hormone recirculation.

Highlights of the Upgraded Gut Zoomer

Commensal Bacteria: Profiles over 100 species essential to gut health.

Pathogens: Detects harmful bacteria, protozoan parasites, helminth parasites, fungi, and viruses.

Digestive and Immune Balance: Includes zonulin, fecal pH, and occult blood.

Gut Antibodies: Evaluates markers linked to gluten sensitivity, autoimmune conditions, and bacterial dysbiosis.

Gut Metabolites: Analyzes microbial byproducts like SCFAs, bile acids, and beta-glucuronidase.

Gut Phyla: Assesses diversity and gut composition.

Optimized Report Format: Results are organized by key domains like digestion, inflammation, immunity, detoxification, and infection, with symptom overlays and clear insights to guide clinical decisions.

This updated panel supports targeted protocols that integrate nutrition, dietary modifications, probiotics, botanicals, and prebiotics. Its new report format delivers clear, actionable insights that help providers tailor care plans based on individual results.

Medical professionals can order the Gut Zoomer through vibrant-wellness.com and its healthcare eCommerce platform, Well ProZ . All testing is performed at Vibrant's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory and is available to providers worldwide, including those in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a global biotechnology company redefining how integrative and longevity medicine are practiced. Our ecosystem combines advanced laboratory testing, personalized insights, digital infrastructure, and clinician education to help practitioners make faster, more confident care decisions. Vibrant tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809. Tests have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

