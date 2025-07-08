Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Xetra
07.07.25 | 14:02
79,04 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 16:50 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech Hosts Its First "Women in Coding" Panel: Empowering Women in Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Logitech Blog

Logitech is committed to providing girls and women with skills, resources and tools to build careers in technology. As part of this pursuit through the MX Women Who Master program, Logitech recently hosted its first "Women in Coding" panel. By bringing together top minds in coding, the event explored the challenges, achievements, and future opportunities for women in the tech industry. It not only underscored Logitech's commitment to fostering diversity in technology, but also set the stage for meaningful discussions on mentorship, resilience, and personal growth.

The panel featured influential women from Logitech's MX partners and leading tech organizations, and was moderated by Logitech's Moumita Pal. Together, they shared their unique journeys, insights, and lessons learned on the path to building impactful careers in coding.

Meet the panelists:

  • Kanchan Kaur (Girls Who Code Alumni Advisory Council & Product Manager at Microsoft) - Kaur worked in software engineering at NASA JPL. She is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Human Computer Interaction at Iowa State University. She is on the Girls Who Code Alumni Advisory Council and is a Google Women Techmakers Ambassador.

  • Avni Khatri (Senior Director for GitHub Education) - Khatri leads GitHub Education within GitHub's Developer Relations organization, helping learners access the tools and resources they need to successfully build software products.

  • Zoe Bachman (Curriculum Director at Codecademy) - Bachman finds new ways to make learning to code more accessible and engaging based on her experience as a creative technologist and classroom teacher.

The panelists spoke in detail about what inspired them to pursue careers in coding, what advice they'd give to their younger selves, and how mentorship shaped their journeys. To help attendees take the next step in their own coding careers, selected participants got to connect one-on-one with panelists for a mentorship session on career development, coding skills, and navigating the tech industry.

Relive the insights and inspiration from the event by watching the panel highlights below. You can also find the full replay here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/logitech-hosts-its-first-%22women-in-coding%22-panel-empowering-women-in-t-1046815

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
