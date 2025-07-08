

EQS Newswire / 08/07/2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - Smart home innovator Proscenic is kicking off Prime Day 2025 with one of its biggest sales yet, offering up to 40% off its top-rated vacuums on Amazon from July 8-11 (CEST). With prices starting at just €89, customers can upgrade their summer cleaning routine with powerful, easy-to-use devices designed for every home.



In addition to the Amazon sale, Proscenic is running a SUMMER savings event on its official website from July 3-18, offering 20% off all devices with promo code SUMMER.



P11 Ultra vacuum cleaner: An Entry - Level Model Designed for Everyday Use

Now just €89 (reg. €129), the Proscenic P11 Ultra delivers 40KPa suction in a compact, lightweight body. Ideal for families who want strong daily cleaning at a great value, it handles dust, debris, and pet hair across floors, carpets, and furniture with ease.



P15 Vacuum Cleaner - Powerful Performance Meets Long Runtime

The Proscenic P15 (reg. €159 now €129.59) launched in June 2025, it offers an impressive suction at 50KPa and a 70-minute runtime. The updated leather-textured roller brush improves dust pickup and resists hair tangles, making it ideal for deep cleaning across home surfaces without overspending.



Q8 Robot Vacuum - Smart, Hands-Free Cleaning

The flagship Proscenic Q8 (reg. €174 now €147.9) features 360° LiDAR mapping, avoiding obstacles with precision. Its 6000Pa suction lifts dust, allergens, and pet hair, while the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system ensures full-floor cleaning. It offers premium features at a fraction of the price.



Bonus Offer: Get 20% off at Proscenic's official store

Proscenic's official store is also running a sitewide summer promotion. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to enjoy 20% off (Full machine only). This exclusive offer is available from July 3 to July 17 (CEST).

Hashtag: Proscenic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Proscenic Founded in 2013, Proscenic creates high-performance, affordable cleaning solutions that simplify everyday life. Its product range includes cordless and robot vacuums sold in over 80 countries. Each comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase.



Timed with Prime Day, Proscenic is offering major discounts on its most popular models.



News Source: Proscenic

08/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

