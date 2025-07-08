MazeBolt Technologies Ltd.: MazeBolt Unveils Multi-Tenant Detector for MSSPs, ISPs, and Cloud Providers

MazeBolt utilizes RADAR deep-tech in launching a major product enhancement enabling scalable tenant deployment and AI-ready defense

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced a key addition to its RADAR platform - Multi-Tenant Detector, designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and cloud providers. This new capability allows service providers to detect, manage, and enable remediation of DDoS vulnerabilities across all tenant environments. It gives enterprises with cloud-native, hybrid, or on-prem. environments unparalleled visibility, at scale - proactively and without disruption to live services.

Multi-Tenant Detector supports the growing need to protect enterprises from damaging DDoS downtime. It enables providers to segment and oversee multiple enterprise customers in shared environments from a single interface - while singular deployments can be shared among tenants on the same infrastructure. This ensures that each environment is continuously monitored for configuration drift, emerging exposures, and readiness against increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven DDoS attacks.

"Service providers can now deliver scalable DDoS security to hundreds or even thousands of customers with minimal deployment. This unlocks new revenue streams and provides access to DDoS vulnerability data per customer - allowing providers to proactively prevent damage from existing and evolving AI-driven attacks," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt.

"This represents a significant development in the DDoS security market," Andriani continued. "For the first time, it allows MSSPs, ISPs, and cloud providers to identify and eliminate the DDoS vulnerabilities that can be exploited to inflict damaging attacks on their customers."

Delivering Visibility Without Disruption

All service providers struggle to achieve full visibility into the DDoS protections deployed across different customers. Multi-Tenant Detector resolves this issue by delivering:

Multi-Tenant View : Providers gain real-time insight into every customer's DDoS exposure levels

Attack Surface Awareness : RADAR maps every public-facing asset, detecting DDoS vulnerabilities before they are exploited

Zero Downtime to Live Operations: RADAR runs continuously with no impact on live production services

Built for Compliance

With the rise in regulatory pressures such as DORA, NIS2, and SEC cybersecurity risk management rules, service providers must demonstrate operational resilience for each customer. Multi-Tenant Detector helps fulfill compliance requirements through in-depth reporting, risk quantification, and audit-ready documentation - fully aligned with cloud governance and shared responsibility models.

To learn more about RADAR's Multi-Tenant Detector, click here and here.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt RADAR is a patented solution addressing the highly vulnerable DDoS protection market. Without affecting online services, through ongoing nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, RADAR continuously identifies and enables remediation of DDoS vulnerabilities that lead to damaging downtime. Global enterprises trust RADAR to proactively prevent damaging attacks, eliminating reliance on reactive manual responses or SLA guarantees. With its unique technology, RADAR provides unparalleled visibility into defense configurations, empowering organizations to prevent attacks entirely and maintain uninterrupted business continuity. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

