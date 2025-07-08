INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Battery Asset Management Summit Launches in Australia to Power the Nation's Energy Revolution

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / The groundbreaking Battery Asset Management Summit Australia will make its debut on August 26-27, 2025, at Sydney's Amora Jamison Hotel, establishing itself as the critical nexus where Australia's clean energy future takes shape. This landmark gathering arrives at a pivotal moment in the nation's energy transition, as Australia positions itself at the forefront of the global battery storage revolution.

While complementing established events in North America and Europe, this summit distinctively addresses the unique challenges and unprecedented opportunities emerging in Australia's transformative market.

Following the exponential buildout of large-scale energy storage in the country, the Battery Asset Management Summit aims to further the sector's momentum and address the key trends including social licensing, safety, price forecasting and more. Through keynotes, panels and case studies from Davanz, Energy Charter, The University of New South Wales and others, the event will highlight unique perspectives and forward-thinking coverage for the industry, and deliver an unparalleled convergence of battery innovators, asset owners, optimization specialists and technology pioneers focused exclusively on unlocking the full potential of Australia's rapidly expanding energy storage ecosystem.

With Australia's operational capacity reaching 1.9 GW in 2024, the continent is rapidly becoming one of the top markets globally for battery storage deployment. This figure is expected to rise throughout 2025, with up to 4 GW being forecast by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), which would triple the current figures.

"The Battery Asset Management Summit has been received worldwide with huge optimism and has quickly established itself as a leading event in the energy storage sector," says Lucy Jacobson Durham, Head of Content, Energy Storage. "We're delighted to bring this valuable platform to Australia, where the energy storage market is experiencing significant growth. Due to the country's ambitious renewable energy targets and the growing importance of energy storage in grid stability, the event comes at a perfect time."

