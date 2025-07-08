HonorBridge: Historic Bill Makes Donor Registration More Accessible Across North Carolina

While more than 90% of Americans support organ donation, only 52% of North Carolina's licensed drivers are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / HonorBridge, North Carolina's largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, is proud to announce that on July 3, 2025, Governor Josh Stein signed Senate Bill 600 (SB 600) into law-marking a historic win for organ, eye and tissue donation across North Carolina.

This legislation includes the lifesaving "Check Yes, Save Lives" HonorBridge-backed initiative, which will allow North Carolinians to sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors when they file their 2027 annual state income taxes.

"This is a major victory for organ donation in North Carolina," said Danielle Bumarch, President and CEO of HonorBridge. "Thanks to SB 600, more residents will have a convenient and impactful way to sign up as an organ, eye and tissue donor on an annual basis. We are deeply grateful to the bill sponsors, legislative leaders and Governor Stein for his support."

"This bill gives North Carolinians another powerful way to say 'yes' to saving lives," said Representative Timothy Reeder, the primary sponsor of HB 565, which later became SB 600. "I'm proud to have championed legislation that will offer thousands of patients a second chance at life."

Key Features Include:

Opt-in checkboxes allowing taxpayers and their spouses to authorize organ, eye and tissue donation.

Clear, informative language that outlines what it means to become a donor after death.

Voluntary participation-responding to the donor section is not required to file a return.

Guidance for changing one's donation decision if needed.

Why It Matters:

"Someone who signed up to be a donor, eventually saved my life," said Bob Curlee, a recent heart recipient. "This bill provides hope to thousands in need." Across the nation, there are more than 105,000 men, women and children, including nearly 4,000 in North Carolina, in need of organ transplants, while countless others need tissue transplants.

The Impact of Saying "Yes":

75 or more lives can be saved and healed by one organ, eye and tissue donor.

Less than 1% of deaths result in organ donation, making every registration critical.

This is an end-of-life, legal decision.

North Carolina joins Wisconsin and Michigan as the only states providing this option. "This new law removes barriers and creates another valuable opportunity to consider the gift of life," said Bumarch. "It honors the generosity of past donors and offers hope to thousands still waiting."

About HonorBridge:

HonorBridge is the federally designated, not-for-profit organ donation and tissue recovery organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. With offices in Chapel Hill, Greenville and Winston-Salem, HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, almost 4,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants and nationally, over 100,000 people are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 1-800-200-2672.?

