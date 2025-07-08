New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Dover, Del. has officially been named the most profitable city in the United States for solo founders, according to new research from B2B platform DesignRush.
In 2025, a record 30.4 million Americans are running one-person businesses - from freelancers and consultants to solo agency owners and creators. But while the solopreneur economy is booming, where a founder lives plays a major role in how much income they actually keep after covering essential costs.
DesignRush's new city rankings are based on post-expense profit - the amount solopreneurs retain after accounting for housing, food, healthcare, utilities and transportation.
Why Dover Ranks #1 for Solopreneurs in 2025
- Average Solopreneur Revenue: $110,652
- Cost of Living: $44,389
- Annual Profit: $66,263
That profit figure is nearly four times the national average post-expense profit of $18,508, making Dover the best city in America for solopreneur take-home income.
"Dover isn't just affordable - it's financially empowering for solopreneurs," said Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush.
"With no sales tax, strong internet infrastructure, and pro-business policies, it's a model city for solo success in 2025."
About the Data
DesignRush's ranking analyzed dozens of U.S. cities using average solopreneur revenue data cross-referenced with standard cost-of-living benchmarks.
Bigger Trend: Geography as Profit Strategy
The rise of solopreneurs, especially in digital services, consulting and creative sectors, are reshaping business maps.
Discover why Delaware ranks #1 among all U.S. states for solo founder profitability - and why Dover is now the top city to launch or grow a one-person business.
