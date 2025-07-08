New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Dover, Del. has officially been named the most profitable city in the United States for solo founders, according to new research from B2B platform DesignRush.

In 2025, a record 30.4 million Americans are running one-person businesses - from freelancers and consultants to solo agency owners and creators. But while the solopreneur economy is booming, where a founder lives plays a major role in how much income they actually keep after covering essential costs.

DesignRush's new city rankings are based on post-expense profit - the amount solopreneurs retain after accounting for housing, food, healthcare, utilities and transportation.

Why Dover Ranks #1 for Solopreneurs in 2025

Average Solopreneur Revenue: $110,652

$110,652 Cost of Living: $44,389

$44,389 Annual Profit: $66,263

That profit figure is nearly four times the national average post-expense profit of $18,508, making Dover the best city in America for solopreneur take-home income.

"Dover isn't just affordable - it's financially empowering for solopreneurs," said Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush.

"With no sales tax, strong internet infrastructure, and pro-business policies, it's a model city for solo success in 2025."

About the Data

DesignRush's ranking analyzed dozens of U.S. cities using average solopreneur revenue data cross-referenced with standard cost-of-living benchmarks.

Bigger Trend: Geography as Profit Strategy

The rise of solopreneurs, especially in digital services, consulting and creative sectors, are reshaping business maps.

Discover why Delaware ranks #1 among all U.S. states for solo founder profitability - and why Dover is now the top city to launch or grow a one-person business.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B platform based in Miami, Florida, that connects brands with top digital agencies. It also provides research and insights on emerging trends in technology and business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258095

SOURCE: DesignRush