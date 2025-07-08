ATFX Connect Appoints Michael Mirarchi as Managing Director of Institutional Sales, LATAM

LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reinforces its focus on institutional expansion across Latin America, ATFX Connect appointed Michael Mirarchi as Managing Director of Institutional Sales for the region. This strategic hire reflects ATFX Connect's continued commitment to strengthening its institutional offering and expanding its global footprint, particularly across fast-growing emerging markets.

With over 15 years of experience in institutional sales, brokerage, and trading technology, Michael brings deep expertise to the role. He began his career in New York, supporting the early growth of margin FX trading and liquidity provision for professional clients. He has held senior roles at global financial institutions and established regulated entities across the UK, EU, and Latin America. He has also advised regional banks and exchanges on digital asset infrastructure and Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licensing, the regulatory framework for crypto-related services. His understanding of the Latin American market is shaped by over seven years of direct engagement with key financial stakeholders in the region.

In his new role at ATFX Connect, Michael will lead efforts to expand institutional coverage and deliver tailored solutions for professional clients throughout Latin America. His focus areas will include white-label brokerage offerings, digital asset infrastructure, the rollout of regional non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), and further expansion of ATFX Connect's regulatory footprint in the region.

Reflecting on his plans for the region, Michael Mirarchi added:

"Latin America's online trading sector is evolving rapidly, driven by strong retail engagement, advancing technology, and shifting regulation. Having worked in the region for over seven years and helped launch two regulated entities, I've seen this momentum firsthand.

At ATFX Connect, we're focused on delivering tailored institutional solutions. That includes rolling out white-label brokerage tools, digital asset trading, regional NDFs, and expanding our regulatory presence to better serve professional clients across Latin America."

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, commented:



"Michael brings a wealth of institutional experience and a deep understanding of the Latin American market. His appointment strengthens our ability to serve a growing base of professional clients in the region with innovative trading solutions and strategic support. As we expand our global institutional footprint, his leadership will play a key role in accelerating our efforts across LATAM."

Michael's appointment marks a key step in ATFX Connect's long-term strategy to expand its institutional presence in high-growth regions. By combining global infrastructure with local expertise, the firm continues to deliver innovative, client-centric solutions tailored to the evolving needs of professional traders across Latin America.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.?

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com.

