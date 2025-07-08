Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
08.07.2025 17:12 Uhr
Huspy raises $59 million Series B led by Balderton Capital to accelerate expansion across Europe and the Middle East

  • Balderton Capital and Peak XV double down on their previous investments in Huspy in its latest funding round
  • With six new cities in Spain and a Saudi launch planned, Huspy expects to operate in over 10 cities by end of 2025
  • Huspy facilitates over $7 billion in real estate transactions annually in Europe and the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE and MADRID, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huspy (www.huspy.com), the proptech company reshaping home buying experiences from the Middle East to Europe, today announced the close of a $59 million Series B funding round, led by returning investor, Balderton Capital, one of Europe's leading venture firms. The round also saw participation for a third time from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia), as well as ExBorder Partners, Turmeric Capital, BY Ventures, Dara Management, COTU Ventures and KE Partners.

Jad Antoun, Co-Founder & CEO (left) and Ziad Nassar, Deputy CEO, Huspy

With operations in the UAE and Spain, Huspy empowers thousands of real estate agents and mortgage brokers with a market-leading value proposition: high commissions, best-in-class technology and robust infrastructure to serve home buyers and sellers more efficiently.

Huspy facilitates over $7 billion in real estate transactions annually in Europe and the Middle East. The funding will support Huspy's European expansion, investment in technology and strategic hiring. In Spain, Huspy is operational in Madrid, Valencia, Alicante and Malaga, and will be launching in six additional cities by the end of 2025. In 2024, the company's Spanish real estate business achieved more than 20x year-on-year growth. This year, Huspy will also expand its Middle East presence by entering the region's largest economy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing its total footprint to ten cities globally. Over the next four years, the company intends to launch operations across most major cities in Europe and the Middle East.

"We are building a global business with the goal of being present in the majority of European and Middle Eastern cities. We aim to provide the best infrastructure for real estate agents and mortgage brokers, enabling them to grow their businesses and serve home buyers and sellers in the best way possible. After 4 years of investing in our systems, we are now able to operate with a lot of agility allowing us to expand the business at a high growth rate for years to come" said Jad Antoun, Co-Founder and CEO of Huspy.

Huspy is recognised as one of the fastest growing proptechs in the UAE, with thriving operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The company's mortgage unit is the largest in the UAE, processing over 25% of all residential home financing in Dubai, one of the world's most active real estate markets.

"We are pleased to renew our partnership with Huspy by leading this round. The team is building technology that modernizes real estate and mortgage businesses, allowing brokers to reap substantial efficiency gains that translate into serving more clients, better," said Rana Yared, General Partner at Balderton Capital.

To support its expansion, Huspy is hiring across expansion and technology-specific roles. The company has attracted global talent from leading companies in technology and real estate, and has established tech hubs in the UAE and Spain.

About Huspy
Huspy is building the largest home-buying platform in Europe and the Middle East. Huspy empowers real estate agents and mortgage brokers with world-class technology, commissions and infrastructure, and provides homebuyers with seamless access to mortgages, properties and related services through technology and innovation.

www.huspy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726788/Huspy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huspy-raises-59-million-series-b-led-by-balderton-capital-to-accelerate-expansion-across-europe-and-the-middle-east-302500296.html

