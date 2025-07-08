PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of $5,112,688 compared to $4,111,594 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 24.35%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $9,813,082 compared to $7,280,844 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 34.78%.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.402 billion compared to $1.261 billion on June 30, 2024, an increase of 11.14%. Total deposits were $1.186 billion and gross loans were $1.176 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.051 billion and gross loans of $1.066 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, increases of 12.85% and 10.34%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings. The Company continued to have strong growth throughout the entire organization. We have been able to continue to drive efficiency from our strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust last year. As always, we will look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $3.42 per share compared to $2.76 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 23.91%. As of June 30, 2025, the book value per common share was $41.48 compared to $37.19 on June 30, 2024, an increase of 11.54%. On August 22, 2025, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.59 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 55th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, In Thousands 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 12,992 $ 11,445 Interest-earning deposits with banks 41,142 13,385 Investment securities 122,701 114,048 Loans, gross 1,176,128 1,129,337 Allowance for credit losses (10,487 ) (10,205 ) Intangible assets 14,347 14,278 Other assets 44,768 44,922 Total assets $ 1,401,591 $ 1,317,210 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,186,033 $ 1,115,145 Borrowed funds 63,422 58,496 Other liabilities 12,454 10,282 Shareholders' Equity 139,682 133,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,401,591 $ 1,317,210 Book value per share $ 41.48 $ 39.63 Tangible book value per share $ 36.60 $ 34.72

Statements of Operations

In Thousands

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 21,856 $ 20,034 $ 42,894 $ 35,674 Interest expense 9,361 8,900 18,628 16,784 Net interest income 12,495 11,134 24,266 18,890 Provision for credit losses 118 20 279 192 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,377 11,114 23,987 18,698 Non interest income 461 489 937 788 Non interest expense 5,802 5,771 11,410 9,226 Income before income taxes 7,036 5,832 13,514 10,260 Income tax expense 1,610 1,406 3,074 2,504 Net income 5,426 4,426 10,440 7,756 Preferred stock dividends 313 314 627 475 Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,113 $ 4,112 $ 9,813 $ 7,281 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.78 $ 1.46 $ 3.42 $ 2.76 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.70 $ 1.41 $ 3.27 $ 2.65

* Derived from audited financial statements

