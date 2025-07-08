Fluorine-18 Market Size Projected to USD 2.54 Billion by 2031 with 4.7% CAGR, Experiences Growth with Rising Prevalence of Cancer | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global fluorine-18 market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising implementation of nuclear imaging techniques.

The fluorine-18 market is expected to reach US$2.54 billion by 2031 from US$1.85 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fluorine-18 is a radioactive isotope of fluorine utilized in medical diagnostic applications. It ranks among the most frequently employed medical radioisotopes worldwide. Fluorine-18 exhibits favorable properties for positron emission and has a half-life of 109.8 minutes.

The fluorine-18 market analysis considers various applications of an array of products and services that are expected to contribute to the market performance in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the Fluorine-18 Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038973/

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Burden of Colorectal Cancer:

A significant increase in cases of chronic illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and neurological disorders is a major factor contributing to the expansion of the fluorine-18 market. Chronic diseases are becoming more prevalent worldwide. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer cases would rise from ~19.3 million in 2020 to ~30.2 million by 2040. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among younger adults, the percentage of those with any chronic condition increased from 52.5% in 2013 to 59.5% in 2023, while the share of people suffering from multiple chronic conditions grew from 21.8% to 27.1% during 2013-2023.

This growth resulted in an additional 5.2 million young adults diagnosed with chronic diseases and 3.8 million more experiencing multiple chronic conditions over the said decade. Thus, the soaring prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment options.

For Detailed Fluorine-18 Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fluorine-18-market

Surging Use of Nuclear Imaging Techniques:

Fluorine-18 is the most commonly utilized radionuclide in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. It is primarily used in the form of 2-[fluorine 18] fluoro-2-deoxy-D-glucose (FDG), a radiopharmaceutical that allows for the visualization of metabolic functions in tissues. PET scans that utilize FDG-F18 are essential for the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of various diseases, particularly cancer, neurological issues, and cardiovascular conditions. Advancements in PET/CT technology (such as hybrid imaging) and the creation of more targeted radiopharmaceuticals have improved diagnostic precision. Integrated PET/CT scanners now surpass traditional PET scans in performance, generating a further demand for fluorine-18.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the fluorine-18 market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Fluorine-18 Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00038973/

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the fluorine-18 market is segmented into FDG, NaF, and others. The FDG segment held the largest market share in 2024, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fluorine-18 market, by application, is divided into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. The oncology segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The market, by end user, is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest fluorine-18 market share in 2024.

The fluorine-18 market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the fluorine-18 market are Siemens Healthineers, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, GE HealthCare, Jubilant Radiopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Nukleon Nuclear Technology Research Ind Co Ltd, and Curium Pharma.

Trending Topics: Advancements in PET imaging, AI in nuclear imaging, innovations in oncology, etc.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Fluorine-18 Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00038973

Global Headlines on Fluorine-18

Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd signed an exclusive strategic agreement with Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group for flotufolastat (18F) injection (formerly referred to as 18F-rhPSMA-7.3).

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. received FDA approval for PYLARIFY, a fluorine-18-labeled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent employed to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer. PYLARIFY was the first and only commercially available, FDA-approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pylclari, an innovative 18F-PSMA PET tracer from Curium, indicated for the detection of PSMA-positive (i.e., prostate-specific membrane antigen) lesions with PET in adults suffering from prostate cancer in the clinical setting.

The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and innovations in cancer therapies favor the fluorine-18 market. PET is a widely utilized nuclear medicine imaging technique in clinical environments, as it supports the precise identification, localization, and assessment of various diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 3.6 billion radiology-based diagnostic assessments, 37 million nuclear medicine procedures, and 7.5 million radiotherapy treatments are carried out worldwide each year. According to the European Commission, ~10 million nuclear medicine procedures involving radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technologies are conducted annually in Europe for disease diagnosis and targeted therapy.

These techniques are also employed across fields such as oncology, immunology, infectious disease research, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, and psychiatry. The emergence and introduction of new and more effective radiopharmaceuticals for PET/CT, coupled with the increasing precision of various tumor staging techniques, benefit the fluorine-18 market. For instance, GE HealthCare announced the launch of Flyrcado (flurpiridaz F 18) injection, a unit dose positron emission tomography myocardial perfusion imaging (PET MPI) agent, in the US. The launch was carried out at the 2025 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo, Chicago.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-PDX model developers, academic and research organizations, healthcare facilities, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2031.

The Oncology Clinical Trials Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2031.

The radiation oncology market size is projected to reach US$23,620.56 million by 2031.

The Generic Oncology Drugs Market size is expected to reach US$42.43 billion by 2031.

The Oncology Ablation Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2031.

The Cardiology Electrodes Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2031.

The pediatric cardiology market size is projected to reach US$ 10,389.77 million by 2031.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/fluorine-18-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fluorine-18-market-size-projected-to-usd-2-54-billion-by-2031-with-4-7-cagr-experiences-growth-with-rising-prevalence-of-cancer--the-insight-partners-302500203.html