The One Big Beautiful Bill Act eliminates residential solar tax credits after 2025 and introduces new timelines and restrictions for clean energy tax credits under Sections 45Y and 48E. From pv magazine USA On July 4, US President Donald Trump signed H. R. 1 into law. The bill, also known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," contains a number of provisions relating to solar energy installations, including the cancellation of Section 25D tax credits at the end of 2025 and new timelines and restrictions for tax credits under Sections 45Y and 48E. Experts who spoke with pv magazine USA provided details ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...