ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Icon Benefits and Insurance Services, Expanding Presence in Southern California

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Icon Benefits and Insurance Services, a leading provider of employee benefits and insurance solutions based in Yorba Linda, California.

Founded on a passion for delivering tailored insurance and benefits strategies, Icon Benefits and Insurance Services has built a reputation for exceptional service and deep expertise in the Southern California market. The acquisition strengthens ALKEME's footprint in the region and enhances its ability to serve clients with expanded resources and capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Icon Benefits and Insurance Services to the ALKEME family. Grant Moulden and his team share our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding service," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "This partnership not only expands our presence in Southern California but also brings together two organizations dedicated to empowering clients and helping them thrive in a complex insurance landscape."

"Joining ALKEME marks an exciting new chapter for Icon and our clients. ALKEME's resources, technology, and culture of collaboration will allow us to elevate the level of service we provide while maintaining the personal relationships our clients value," said Grand Moulden, Principal of Icon Benefits and Insurance Solutions. We look forward to contributing to ALKEME's continued growth and success."

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

