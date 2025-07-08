Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Niello Company Deploys RecovR ID Check to Stop Car Dealer ID Fraud in its Tracks



Leveraging RecovR's advanced technology, the Sacramento dealer group protects

its bottom line and its community from increasingly sophisticated ID fraud

CHESAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, Ariz., USA, July 8, 2025 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a pioneer in asset tracking and security solutions, today announced that The Niello Company, a premier automotive group with twelve dealerships across the Sacramento region, has adopted RecovR ID Check. This strategic move is aimed at proactively combating the rising threat of identity fraud in the automotive retail sector, ensuring a more secure and trustworthy experience for both the dealership and its customers. The move to adopt advanced identity verification comes at a critical time for the industry. 73% of automotive lenders reported an increase in fraud-related losses over the past year, with sophisticated identity fraud posing a significant and growing financial risk to dealerships. RecovR ID Check provides The Niello Company with a powerful, yet easy-to-use platform to combat this trend by instantly verifying the identity of customers during key transaction points, including test drives and vehicle financing, with no hardware required. The system utilizes sophisticated technology to authenticate government-issued identification and employs facial recognition to match the customer to their ID, significantly mitigating the risk of fraudulent activities. "Protecting our business and community from identity crime is paramount," said Dennis Gingrich, Sales and Finance Director at The Niello Company. "RecovR ID Check provides our team with the immediate confidence to conduct transactions like zero-down deals and out-of-state purchases that we previously might have rejected. This not only boosts our profitability by helping us sell more cars, but also safeguards the dealership's best interests by stopping fraud at our doors and preventing the wider impact of identity theft for the public." The implementation of RecovR ID Check across The Niello Company's dozen locations underscores the dealership group's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational security and customer protection. Unlike other solutions, RecovR ID Check offers a simple, pay-per-check model with no other fees. It integrates smoothly into existing dealership workflows and is simple for car buyers to do, providing a cost-effective solution to a significant industry-wide challenge. "We are thrilled to partner with a respected automotive group like The Niello Company," said Patrick Hauert, Senior VP of Asset Tracking at Kudelski IoT. "Their decision to deploy RecovR ID Check is a testament to their dedication to both their customers, their community and their business's integrity. As fraudsters become more sophisticated, it's imperative for dealerships to adopt advanced security measures. RecovR ID Check offers that critical layer of protection, providing peace of mind for everyone involved in the vehicle purchasing process." The RecovR solution is part of a broader suite of products offered by Kudelski IoT designed to improve dealership efficiency, security and profitability, including lot management, vehicle theft recovery and key management.



About The Niello Company: The Niello Company is a family-owned and operated dealership group that has been serving the greater Sacramento area for over a century. With 12 distinct dealerships representing some of the world's most prestigious automotive brands, The Niello Company is renowned for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and community involvement.

About Kudelski IoT: Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions for automotive retail, agriculture and other industries. These solutions leverage the group's 35 years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security life cycle management technologies and services; and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT's RecovR solution, visit www.recovr.biz.

About Kudelski Group: The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. www.nagra.com



