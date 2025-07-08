Kyle David Group Debuts Innovative Marketing Package Offering SEO + UX Optimization

New Marketing package is all about traffic growth to convert more visitors and SEO performance

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / The Kyle David Group (KDG), a professional services firm in the digital space, today announced the launch of its new SEO + UX strategic marketing package. The offering enables clients to improve their search engine optimization (SEO) and the user experience (UX) of their website, focusing on online growth and search performance. The SEO + UX package is the latest for KDG, which also provides clients with managed accounting, tax services, business analytics, custom development, Zoho development, IT support, and digital marketing services.

"This package blends marketing and UX strategies to grow website traffic volume, while also improving conversion," said Kyle David, CEO of KDG. "Traffic isn't helpful if it doesn't convert, and success has a lot to do with UX. Customers have to engage once they get to your site. That's the problem we are solving with the SEO + UX service offering."

Kalyn DeHaven, KDG's AVP Design and Marketing, explained, "The SEO + UX Optimization Package drives more traffic through proven SEO strategies to enhance user experience. First impressions matter to a customer, conversion rates for a business can be optimized by more than 200% through a well-designed website."

"Think of your business as a physical location, SEO puts you on the map and helps people find you. Once they're there, the user experience is what helps them walk through the front door, find what they need, and feel confident doing business with you. If you only focus on SEO, people may arrive but feel lost. If you only focus on UX, you might have the perfect setup-but no one's finding you. You need both to grow online." explains DeHaven.

This approach to digital marketing blends UX and SEO strategy to ensure that traffic surpasses expectations, converting into measurable metrics.

The optimization package offers customers:

SEO error remediation and technical improvements

Keyword research and gap analysis

Data tracking and insights set-up

Monthly performance reporting, including SEO, traffic trends and user behavior highlights

User tracking and session recordings

A/B testing and iterative improvements

Quarterly deep drive and strategy optimization

Implementations of improved optimizations

For more information about KDG's marketing services, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/problems-we-solve/digital-marketing/ and https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/

About KDG

KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com.

SOURCE: KDG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kyle-david-group-debuts-innovative-marketing-package-offering-se-1046379